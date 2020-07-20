top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Direct Action to Defund the Out-of-Control Cops Tonight 9 PM Town Clock
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 5:41 PM
Marty M, also known as Pirate, brutally seized by police, jailed, and charged with felonies for defending a friend's vehiclehome, has reportedly been released after friends paid the ransom ($2500 for a $25,000 bail). To discourage future such anti-homeless abuses and restore real security in our community, come to the Direct Action protest tonight 7-20 Monday at 9 PM at the Town Clock.
I'm told Marty faces at least four felonies for objecting strenuously to the police theft of his friend's car. Police have apparently stepped up their attacks on some vehicular homes, ignoring the COVID-19 CDC guidelines for shelter-in-place "leave those outside alone".

SCPD homesnatchers took the Santa Cruz Homeless Union clothes-and-food storage vehicle and had it towed away from the Food Not Bombs meal on Wednesday. Police accepted no responsibility for finding the displaced man living within an alternate place.

On the positive side, it only took six of them and three police vehicles, as distinguished from the 10-15 cops who appeared on the scene last week near the Metro to drag away Marty and the vehicle he was defending.

There has been no local accounting of state and federal funds (under Project Roomkey) with motel rooms left vacant. Meanwhile vulnerable homeless folks continue to struggle outside or risk infection in the ill-advised group shelters (Veteran's Hall, Armory, Laurel St., Housing Matters).

County Health and City authorities continue to refuse to provide potable water for the increasingly crowded San Lorenzo Benchlands encampment.

Tonight's event will reportedly address the issue of over-militarized and misdirected SCPD resources through peaceful Direct Action since authorities have yet to respond to reasoned discourse.

Bring cameras, cellphones, masks, and friends.
http://huffsantacruz.org
Facebook event says location is city hallGuyMonday Jul 20th, 2020 7:01 PM
