Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 7/22/2020
Defund the Santa Cruz Police - End the Seizure of Vehicular Homes
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 22
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone575 770 3377
Location Details
The Santa Cruz Wharf
Seven-minute video of police arresting an unhoused man defending another person's vehicular home.
https://youtu.be/vP_IS4fR2JM
———————————————
Mayor Justin Cummings and Police Chief Andy Mills are waging a war against those who live outside or seek shelter in their vehicular homes. This is deadly in the face of this pandemic and the eviction storm our community is facing.

These night protests were initiated after Pirate was arrested on Monday, July 13, 2020, protecting his friend's vehicular home that was parked in a public lot near the Metro Station. All of us must have the courage of Pirate and his friends to resist the theft of our survival property by the authorities. He faces several baseless felonies.

This was one of many vehicular homes towed by the Santa Cruz Police this week. A 2017 Santa Cruz City Council report on homelessness claimed that the police spent over $14 million in 2015 tormenting those without housing. Each home towed by the police forces more people to seek shelter in our parks and doorways.

Notice how many police officers came to confiscate this person's survival vehicle.

When over 20 million Americans face eviction this September how can we let our police spend another dollar on terrorizing those who have already been forced to live in their cars, parks, and doorways?

The city of Santa Cruz has NO plan to address the coming eviction crisis other than to increase the funding of the police. More police terror is not a solution. It is up to us to provide for the community ourselves.

Demand that Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andy Mills and Mayor Justin Cummings end their cruel policy of towing people's vehicular homes.
———————————————
CONTACT EMAILS
Santa Cruel Police Chief Andy Mills
amills [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Santa Cruel Mayor Justin Cummings jcummings [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Santa Cruel City Council
citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

sm_cummings_mills_knee.jpg
original image (1438x942)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 21st, 2020 7:35 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
