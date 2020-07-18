Alameda County AHS Hospital Workers: Strike for Black Health and Vitality
#HealthJusticeNow!
Join Alameda Health System workers walking out for Black Health and Vitality!
Black healthcare workers, patients, and communities are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic, mismanagement of our public hospital system was depriving workers of access to vital resources and proper staffing. Unequal health outcomes
for Black patients continue to pose a significant threat to public well being. With lives on the line, health professionals and patients alike are demanding action. Alameda Health System must become accountable to the public and put an end to its racist health inequities.
When: Monday, July 20, 2020 @ noon - 2 PM
Where: All AHS facilities, with community supporters rallies outside
Highland Hospital in East Oakland & Fairmont Hospital in San Leandro
Organizers: AHS SEIU, Alameda Country Coalition for Healthy Communities,
East Bay Socialists of America
HOW WE STRIKE
From 12-2pm healthcare workers will walk out from all AHS facilities, while community supporters rally outside Highland Hospital in East Oakland and Fairmont Hospital
in San Leandro.
After walking out, we will lie down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds—the time in which George Floyd was suffocating under a police officer’s knee—to honor George Floyd as well as the Black healthcare workers who have died from lack of PPE while fighting Covid-19.
Black frontline healthcare workers, patients and community will speak on the urgency of these issues.
FEATURED SPEAKERS:
Boots Riley
Derrick Boutte
Sheleka Carter
WHY WE STRIKE
The dire situation of our public health system disproportionately affects Black communities.
Under the current unelected, unaccountable administration, Black patients and workers often receive inferior treatment in our AHS facilities, all while management tries to take away the rights, pay, and benefits of the Black unionized workers who are fighting to save lives.
Meanwhile, the county’s lack of solutions for the houselessness pandemic strains the public health system and poses severe threats to the safety of Alameda County’s most vulnerable residents. We call on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to take responsibility for our public health and unequal health outcomes for Black communities!
WHAT WE ARE STRIKING FOR
--We demand that the County Board of Supervisors regain control of AHS!
--We demand fair contracts for frontline healthcare workers at AHS that recognize the invaluable services to the community!
--We demand an increase in funding to AHS to improve the quality of care for our patients, the majority of whom are Black and Brown!
--We demand equal treatment and representation within the Alameda Health System!
SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions, and instead, consider engaging in online actions.
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or
lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Nationwide Strike for Black Lives Online Actions
No matter who you are or where you are, there’s a place for your voice.
During COVID-19, this includes actions you can take online:
1. Things You Can Do Right Now
2. Organizations to Support
3. Ways to Learn More
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6213758718...
