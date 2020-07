JULY 20th is a day of reckoning. Across the country, workers will rise up to strike for

Black lives. One of the most powerful actions you can take with your coworkers is to go on strike. Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset — our labor — in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society, economy and workplaces. Join us in walking out for justice.



Search for an event to join at the link or hold your own rally, protest or car caravan. If you click host and fill out the form, we’ll provide more on how to host an event.



Date: Monday July 20, 2020 (check the time for your action)



Find actions by zip code here:



Página web en español:



Text J20Strike to 787753



For most workers, it is illegal for your boss to fire you for striking. But sometimes strikers can lose protection. Learn more about how to strike here:

_________________________________________________________



DEMANDS



This is a moment to transform our economy and democracy but until we dismantle racism and white supremacy, we cannot win economic, climate or immigration justice. On July 20, workers demand:



1) Justice for Black communities, with an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter, is a necessary first step to winning justice for all workers. To win higher wages, better jobs, and Unions for All, we must ensure that Black workers can build economic power. To win Healthcare for All, we must address disparities in accessibility and quality of care. Action on climate change must center communities of color. Immigrant communities stand in solidarity with Black workers to build power together. Education, housing, and criminal justice reform must start by listening to Black workers and leaders. We will support and align with Black-led organizations and their demands.



2) Elected officials and candidates at every level use their executive, legislative, and regulatory authority to begin to rewrite the rules and reimagine our economy and democracy so that Black communities can thrive. They must ensure fair and safe voting in-person and by mail so everyone can fully participate in our democracy. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we must protect the health and safety of all workers, returning people to work and into public spaces with a rational, safe, well-managed plan designed with workers and community stakeholders.



3) Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy, and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces. This includes corporations raising wages, allowing workers to form unions, providing healthcare, sick leave and expanded healthcare coverage to people who are uninsured or have lost coverage as the result of losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, child care support and more, to disrupt the multigenerational cycle of poverty created by their anti-worker attacks. Workers must have ample personal protective equipment (PPE) and have a voice in the plan to create safe workplaces during and after the pandemic.



4) Every worker has the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work. Every worker in America must have the freedom that comes from economic security and equity in opportunity. We demand the immediate implementation of a $15/hour minimum wage, fully-funded healthcare coverage and paid sick leave for all.



https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/demands/

_________________________________________________________



ORGANIZATIONS:



In this moment of national reckoning, working people from across the nation and allies in the interconnected fights for justice are standing together to Strike for Black Lives.



Service Employees International Union

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

American Federation of Teachers

United Farm Workers

Athena

United Food and Commercial Workers

Communication Workers of America

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Amalgamated Transit Union

Fight for $15 and a Union

Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Movement for Black Lives

Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

March On

Future Coalition

U.S. Youth Climate Strike Coalition

Center for Popular Democracy

Jobs with Justice

One Fair Wage

350.org

Working Families Party

People’s Action

Greenpeace

Sunrise Movement

MoveOn

Black Male Initiative

Policy Link

Indivisible

March On

Black Men Build

Union of Concerned Scientists

Climate Justice Alliance

Labor Network for Sustainability

Corporate Accountability

Freedom Socialist Party

Rising Majority

New York State Nurses Association

Climate Justice Alliance

American Civil Liberties Union

Center for Biological Diversity

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 15th, 2020 1:33 PM