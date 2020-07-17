BAY STRIKE FOR BLACK LIVES in OAKLAND
WHEN: Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
WHERE: Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609
Strike for Black Lives website: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/
Facebook post: https://it-it.facebook.com/Fightfor15/photos/a.591503887546999/3402649526432407/?type=3&theater
JULY 20TH is a day of reckoning. Across the country, workers will rise up to strike for Black lives. Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset — our labor — in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society, economy and workplaces. Join us in walking out for justice.
We demand:
--Justice for Black communities.
--Elected officials and candidates at every level use their authority to rewrite and reimagine the rules so that Black communities can thrive.
--Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces.
--Every worker has the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work
For more information on the nationwide Strike for Black Lives and a full list of all supporting organizations, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/07/15/18835112.php
________________________________________________________________
SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19
M4BL Link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions, and instead, consider engaging in online actions.
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
________________________________________________________________
Nationwide Strike for Black Lives Online Actions
No matter who you are or where you are, there’s a place for your voice.
During COVID-19, this includes actions you can take online:
1. Things You Can Do Right Now
2. Organizations to Support
3. Ways to Learn More
Go to: https://www.mobilizeforthewild.org/get-involved/take-action-for-black-lives/
________________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 7/20/2020
|Bay Strike for Black Lives in Oakland
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday July 20
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The Fight for $15
|Maria.maldonado [at] thefightfor15.org
|Location Details
|Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-strik...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 17th, 2020 11:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network