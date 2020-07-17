top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Bay Strike for Black Lives in Oakland
Date Monday July 20
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe Fight for $15
EmailMaria.maldonado [at] thefightfor15.org
Location Details
Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609
BAY STRIKE FOR BLACK LIVES in OAKLAND

WHEN: Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 11:00 AM

WHERE: Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609

Strike for Black Lives website: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/

Facebook post: https://it-it.facebook.com/Fightfor15/photos/a.591503887546999/3402649526432407/?type=3&theater

JULY 20TH is a day of reckoning. Across the country, workers will rise up to strike for Black lives. Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset — our labor — in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society, economy and workplaces. Join us in walking out for justice.

We demand:

--Justice for Black communities.

--Elected officials and candidates at every level use their authority to rewrite and reimagine the rules so that Black communities can thrive.

--Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces.

--Every worker has the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work

For more information on the nationwide Strike for Black Lives and a full list of all supporting organizations, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/07/15/18835112.php
________________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19

M4BL Link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit

To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:

--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions, and instead, consider engaging in online actions.
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
________________________________________________________________

Nationwide Strike for Black Lives Online Actions

No matter who you are or where you are, there’s a place for your voice.
During COVID-19, this includes actions you can take online:

1. Things You Can Do Right Now
2. Organizations to Support
3. Ways to Learn More

Go to: https://www.mobilizeforthewild.org/get-involved/take-action-for-black-lives/
________________________________________________________________
sm_strike_oakland.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-strik...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 17th, 2020 11:07 AM
