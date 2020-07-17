11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





WHEN: Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 11:00 AM



WHERE: Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609



Strike for Black Lives website:



Facebook post:



JULY 20TH is a day of reckoning. Across the country, workers will rise up to strike for Black lives. Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset — our labor — in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society, economy and workplaces. Join us in walking out for justice.



We demand:



--Justice for Black communities.



--Elected officials and candidates at every level use their authority to rewrite and reimagine the rules so that Black communities can thrive.



--Corporations take immediate action to dismantle racism, white supremacy and economic exploitation wherever it exists, including in our workplaces.



--Every worker has the opportunity to form a union, no matter where they work



For more information on the nationwide Strike for Black Lives and a full list of all supporting organizations, go to:

SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19



M4BL Link:



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions, and instead, consider engaging in online actions.

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

Nationwide Strike for Black Lives Online Actions



No matter who you are or where you are, there’s a place for your voice.

During COVID-19, this includes actions you can take online:



1. Things You Can Do Right Now

2. Organizations to Support

3. Ways to Learn More



Go to:

