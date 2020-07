When: Monday, July 20, 2020 @ 11:30 AM - 1 PM PT



Where: San Francisco City Hall



Event listing:



Our unions have vision for a just society where all workers are valued and all people respected, no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. All families deserve to thrive in a more just and equitable but until Black communities and other communities of color can thrive, none of our communities can truly thrive.



We also understand that the fundamental challenges to our vision are structural racism, corporate power, widening inequality, and the defunding of public services. These obstacles are all intertwined, and they all disproportionately harm communities of color and other vulnerable populations.



COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis have hit Black and brown communities the hardest. And yet the proposals we have heard from City Hall have centered around further defunding vital, frontline public services in order to balance the budget on the backs of workers and the communities we serve. We cannot allow this.



Working people need San Francisco to work for us all—not just the wealthy and elite. We need a robust investment in public services that protect vulnerable people and combat the effects of systemic racism. We need to hold corporations accountable and ensure they pay their fair share to fund these services. We need to guarantee that all working people have the right to join a union, have power at work, and a seat at the table.



We need bold, structural change to build a San Francisco and a world we can be proud of for generations to come.



UNIONS / ORGANIZATIONS



SEIU Local 1021

United Educators of San Francisco

SEIU-UHW

San Francisco Labor Council

Teamsters Local 350

Jobs with Justice San Francisco

IFPTE Local 21



For more information on the nationwide Strike for Black Lives and a full list of all supporting organizations, go to:

___________________________________________________________



SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19



M4BL Link:



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions, and instead, consider engaging in online actions.

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

___________________________________________________________

