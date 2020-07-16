9:00 AM - 10:30 AM





Join us next week as we discuss how banning factory farms can help prevent future pandemics, the current state of our food supply, GMO’s, the link between plant-based diets and the environment and more!



PANELISTS:



Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — Risk and Behavioral Scientist



Deanna Dahlinger — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist



Udi Lazimy — Global Director of Sourcing and Sustainability, Eat JUST



Jillian Semaan — Director of Food and Environment, Earth Day Network



Caroline Wimberly — Senior Campaign Manager, 50by40



The panel will be 90 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.



Zoom:



