Something has to change in how we relate to food. Shifting to a plant-based diet is one of the most immediate steps we can take for human and planetary health. Plant-based foods reduce our dependence on animals as a source of protein, and lessen our footprint on the environment.
Join us next week as we discuss how banning factory farms can help prevent future pandemics, the current state of our food supply, GMO’s, the link between plant-based diets and the environment and more!
PANELISTS:
Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — Risk and Behavioral Scientist
Deanna Dahlinger — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Udi Lazimy — Global Director of Sourcing and Sustainability, Eat JUST
Jillian Semaan — Director of Food and Environment, Earth Day Network
Caroline Wimberly — Senior Campaign Manager, 50by40
The panel will be 90 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B9hFkBTNT02hBNAIbyjgNQ
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
|Food Supply, Diet and the Environment in the age of COVID-19
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 23
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Earth Day Network
|Location Details
|Online via livestream and Zoom
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 9:01 AM
