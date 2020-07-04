top
Reforming the Cops: A Discussion on Movement Demands to Rein in the Police
Date Friday July 10
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Location Details
This discussion will be held on Zoom.
Register at http://tiny.cc/July-10-mtg
Working people are rebelling against police repression and brutality throughout the world.

The murder of George Floyd ignited another round of protests, and people are unified in their demand for substantive change.

Calls to defund, disarm, abolish, demilitarize the police and to create an elected civilian review board are being raised.

What do each of these demands mean and what would they accomplish?

Join the discussion and add your thoughts on the issues as well as how to achieve them.

Friday, July 10th, 6:00 pm PDT

This discussion will be held on Zoom.

REGISTER HERE: http://tiny.cc/July-10-mtg

bayareafsp [at] socialism.com · http://www.socialism.com
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2681289458...

