



The murder of George Floyd ignited another round of protests, and people are unified in their demand for substantive change.



Calls to defund, disarm, abolish, demilitarize the police and to create an elected civilian review board are being raised.



What do each of these demands mean and what would they accomplish?



Join the discussion and add your thoughts on the issues as well as how to achieve them.



Friday, July 10th, 6:00 pm PDT



This discussion will be held on Zoom.



REGISTER HERE:



