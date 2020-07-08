Organizing Meeting: Stop Police Violence--Slash the SFPD Budget



Join with community members and activists to kick off a coalition that will call on the San Francisco City government to make major cuts to the police budget. By decreasing the cops’ allotment by half or more, the racist practices of the police can be reined in. Funds should be re-directed to provide jobs, housing, healthcare and education to the city’s most underserved communities.



All are welcome. Come share your ideas for making police defunding a reality.



Thursday, July 16th, 6 pm

Online meeting

To register: bit.ly/Slash-SFPD-Budget

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 8th, 2020 1:05 AM