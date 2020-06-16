Federal Criminal Complaint Links Attack on SC Sheriffs, Oakland Security Officers to Boogaloo Movement by Fred

Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 3:07 PM

U.S. Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has been charged federally with murder and multiple other counts in connection to the attacks on Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies in Ben Lomond on June 6, as well as the attacks on federal security officers outside the federal building in Oakland on May 29. The attacks on law enforcement officers left two dead and three injured in total. Evidence in the federal criminal complaint links Carrillo, a right-wing libertarian extremist, to the Boogaloo movement. Also charged is Millbrae resident Robert Alvin Justus Jr. for aiding and abetting in the murder of the federal officer. Photo: The patch found on a vest belonging to Steven Carrillo contains symbols associated with the Boogaloo movement.