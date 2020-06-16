top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Federal Criminal Complaint Links Attack on SC Sheriffs, Oakland Security Officers to Boogaloo Movement
by Fred
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 3:07 PM
U.S. Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has been charged federally with murder and multiple other counts in connection to the attacks on Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies in Ben Lomond on June 6, as well as the attacks on federal security officers outside the federal building in Oakland on May 29. The attacks on law enforcement officers left two dead and three injured in total. Evidence in the federal criminal complaint links Carrillo, a right-wing libertarian extremist, to the Boogaloo movement. Also charged is Millbrae resident Robert Alvin Justus Jr. for aiding and abetting in the murder of the federal officer. Photo: The patch found on a vest belonging to Steven Carrillo contains symbols associated with the Boogaloo movement.
boog-patch-boogaloo-steven-carillo-ben-lomond-police-killer-shooter-terrorist-santa-cruz-sheriff.jpg
From the federal criminal complaint against Steven Carrillo, complainant Brett Woolard, Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrote:

"When law enforcement personnel searched the 1997 van, they also located a ballistic vest. The vest had a patch on it, which is shown in the photograph below. I am informed that the symbols on the patch, including an igloo and a Hawaiian-style print, are associated with the “Boogaloo” movement."

"Carrillo appears to have used his own blood to write various phrases on the hood of the Toyota Camry that he carjacked. Based on my review of the photograph, I recognize the following words and phrases: “BOOG,” “I became unreasonable,” and “stop the duopoly.”

"Based on my experience and information I have learned in the course of this investigation, I believe that “Boogaloo” is a term used by extremists to reference a violent uprising or impending civil war in the United States. I am aware that the Boogaloo movement is not a defined group, and I believe that, in general, followers of the Boogaloo ideology may identify as militia and share a narrative of inciting a violent uprising against perceived government tyranny."


Background:

Video: Suspect in Attack on Santa Cruz Sheriffs Makes Political Statements when Taken into Custody
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/06/18833874.php
§Messages Scrawled on a Car in Blood by Steven Carrillo in Ben Lomond on June 6
by Fred
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 3:07 PM
sm_steven-carrillo-boog-boogaloo-libertarian-santa-cruz-sheriff-deputy-killed-ben-lomond.jpg
original image (696x934)
§Federal Complaint Against Steven Carrillo
by Fred
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 3:07 PM
steven_carrillo_complaint.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.3MB)
§Federal Complaint Against Robert Alvin Justice Jr.
by Fred
Tuesday Jun 16th, 2020 3:07 PM
robert_alvin_justice_complaint.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (897.7KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code