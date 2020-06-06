top
Video: Suspect in Attack on Santa Cruz Sheriffs Makes Political Statements when Taken into Custody
by Fred
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 5:29 PM
A man who allegedly carjacked two different vehicles in Ben Lomond, then threw bombs at Santa Cruz Sheriffs as they responded, was making statements about police "use of force" and how he was "sick of these goddamn police" as he was taken into custody this afternoon.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has also reported that the man hit multiple deputies with one of the vehicles as he attempted to escape. One deputy was flown to a trauma center.
§Suspect also says "This is why I came here"
by Fred
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 5:46 PM
The suspect implores Sheriffs to listen to what he is saying.

He says: "This is why I came here, I'm sick of these goddamn police"

"And their use of force."

"Listen."
§Social Media Reports: One Deputy Was Killed
by Fred
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 5:58 PM
People who were listening to police scanners are reporting on social media that one deputy was killed.
§“This is what I came to fight”
by Fred
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 6:04 PM
Others are hearing the statement made by the suspect as "This is what I came to fight”.
