Video: Suspect in Attack on Santa Cruz Sheriffs Makes Political Statements when Taken into Custody
A man who allegedly carjacked two different vehicles in Ben Lomond, then threw bombs at Santa Cruz Sheriffs as they responded, was making statements about police "use of force" and how he was "sick of these goddamn police" as he was taken into custody this afternoon.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has also reported that the man hit multiple deputies with one of the vehicles as he attempted to escape. One deputy was flown to a trauma center.
