Fatal encounters with the cops in Oakland
Protest Against Police Brutality and Killer Cops:
Fatal encounters with the cops in Oakland
By Lynda Carson - June 12, 2020
Oakland - As the protests continue in Oakland against police brutality, and killer cops, the message of the protesters grows, and it is clear that they want to divert funding from the police to the African-American community.
For years Oakland has been troubled with cops since the days of The Riders. In recent years Celeste Guap and her encounters with the cops made plenty of headlines. The recent protests against police brutality, and killer cops, have ironically resulted in more police brutality against the protesters.
Making matters worse, the protests are taking place in the midst of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. These are grim times we live in.
In hope that their fate, and the fate of their relatives and friends will have a prosperous future, equality, and an end to racism, the protesters do not want anymore people to end up having fatal encounters with the cops.
Nor do they want people to have fatal encounters as a result of others having close encounters with the cops in Oakland.
Below is a list of 83 people from the year 2000 to the present who have had fatal encounters with the cops, or they died because others had encounters with the cops.
The list may or may not be complete, but it is what it is.
Hopefully, by sharing this list it will help to give people a better understanding of what has been happening in this city when some people have fatal encounters with the cops.
People have been wiling to place themselves at risk while protesting in the midst of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, and hopefully it will make a difference by saving lives in the future.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
The List Of 83 People Who Have Fatal Encounters After Having An Encounter With The Cops In Oakland:
Addiel Meza
21, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/3/2007
Location: 2400 block 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Addiel had been firing a gun on an East Oakland street. He was shot dead by a police officer who responded.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5877
(Photo URL)
Alan Blueford
18, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/6/2012
Location: 9200 block Birch Street, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: An Oakland police officer had chased Alan Blueford, 18, for three blocks through a darkened neighborhood before he tripped and fell along a home's chain-link fence. The officer shot Blueford three times in the chest, killing him. He said he believed Blueford had a gun, and one was recovered near the body.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document - Unique ID: 11310
https://oaklandnorth.net/2012/10/09/district-attorneys-report-officer-justified-in-alan-blueford-shooting/
Andrew Gonzalez
21, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/26/2008
Location: 29th Avenue and East Seventh Street, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Officers shot Andrew Marcus Gonzalez, 21, after he crashed his carjacked car into a police cruiser, then tried to flee.
Additional Info: N/A
Unique ID: 7098
Andrew Moppin-Buckskin
20, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/31/2007
Location: 1200 block 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Moppin-Buckskin ran from his car after a traffic stop. Police said he was reaching for his waistband, although later no weapon was found.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6784
(Photo URL)
Antonio Clements
49, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/3/2015
Location: 3800 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Clements was suspected of sexual assault, and when officers arrived at his residence, he came out and shot an officer in the chest. Then, officers shot him to death.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16463
Arthur Raleigh
34, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/26/2011
Location: 9900 block Cherry Street, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Arthur Raleigh, 34, was shot after he fled from a car and threatened the officer with a gun.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 10618
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Family-of-man-killed-by-police-sues-Oakland-3473219.php
(Photo URL)
Bernard Peters Jr.
22, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/29/2013
Location: 2400 block Ritchie Street, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police received information that someone in a vehicle was armed with a gun. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away. After pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the three men inside fled in different directions. Peters was shot and killed. A handgun stolen from Georgia was discovered nearby.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 12857
https://www.mercurynews.com/2013/06/07/oakland-police-identify-man-fatally-shot-by-officer/
Bien Cam Tran
58, Male, Asian/Pacific Islander
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/30/2014
Location: East 12th Street at Third Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Pedestrian Bien Cam Tran was struck by a black-and-white Ford Crown Victoria driven by officer Devin Underwood while Tran was in a crosswalk at about 1:30 p.m. near Lake Merritt.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 15026
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-police-sued-by-family-of-man-hit-by-6050029.php
(Photo URL)
Booker Carloss II
50, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/4/2004
Location: 2830 Magnolia St., Oakland, CA 94608
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Carloss was shot and killed when he charged at police with an ax after they shot him with stun guns and a bean-bag.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 3752
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Police-shoot-kill-mentally-ill-man-2637977.php
(Photo URL)
Breeonna Mobley
24, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/10/2003
Location: Hegenberger Road and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Breeonna Mobley, was killed when the car in which she was riding crashed into a tree at more than 100 mph while fleeing police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2510
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2003-05-16/article/16649?headline=UnderCurrents--From-J.-Douglas-Allen-Taylor
(Photo URL)
Brownie Polk
46, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/1/2009
Location: 7101 International Blvd., Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Polk was holding a hatchet over his head in a threatening manner when he was shot. The owner of Tolin Liquor Store had called police to report that Polk, 46, was causing problems inside the store by harassing the owner and store customers.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8319
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/hatchet-holding-man-shot-by-opd/1878450/
Casper Banjo
71, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/14/2008
Location: 2600 block 73rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Casper Banjo, 71, was killed near the Eastmont police substation after he pointed a replica pistol at officers.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6987
http://wandasabir.blogspot.com/2008/03/casper-banjo-killed-march-14-by-opd.html
Cassius Hernton
33, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/5/2004
Location: 3600 block 33rd Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
County or Parish: Sacramento
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Oakland officers O. Crum, R. Holmgren and A. Alcantar shot and killed Cassius Hernton after he pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot at police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 3424
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Attempted-murder-suspect-shot-killed-2751733.php
Charles G. Race
49, Male, European-American/White
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/5/2000
Location: US-64 and Bell Grove Road, Oakland, TN 38060
County or Parish: Fayette
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Charles Race was driving a pickup truck when he was killed in a head-on collision with a station wagon being pursued by police. It was not reported whether the driver of the station wagon, Yetcha Stubblefield, 53, was cited.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 22607
Charles Griffin
37, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/22/2008
Location: 14th Street and Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA 94612
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police shot and killed Charles Griffin after he tried to flee an arrest with an officer in his car.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7416
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-cops-kill-fleeing-drug-suspect-3272022.php
Charles Hill
26, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/28/2000
Location: 2040 87th Ave., Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Officers Marcell Patterson and William A. Pappas shot and killed Charles Hill.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 38
Cleora Chrisman
67, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/7/2006
Location: 40th St. and West St., Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department, California Highway Patrol
Summary Description: Cleora Chrisman was killed when Sarah McNeil, a driver fleeing police, ran a red light and crashed into Chrisman's car in West Oakland. McNeil was also killed.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5024
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Police-ID-woman-killed-by-driver-of-2520423.php
Clinton Grandy
62, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/27/2003
Location: West Grand Avenue and Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94607
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Clinton Grandy was killed when his Ford Escort was struck by an allegedly stolen Buick being chased by police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2751
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Innocent-driver-dies-in-police-chase-Suspect-2593472.php
Daniel Earl Jackson
51, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/29/2002
Location: San Mateo–Hayward Bridge, Foster City, CA 94404
County or Parish: San Mateo
Cause of Death: Fell from a height
Agency: California Highway Patrol, Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Daniel Earl Jackson fell 300 feet from the San Mateo Bridge following a police chase that began on the Bay Bridge.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1932
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Jump-off-San-Mateo-Bridge-kills-Oakland-man-51-2804084.php
David Taiwai Chang
52, Male, Asian/Pacific Islander
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/6/2002
Location: 900 block MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94610
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: David Taiwai Chang reportedly shot himself during a six-hour standoff with SWAT.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1673
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/6-hour-standoff-in-Oakland-ends-in-man-s-apparent-2839622.php
Davon Jackson
30, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011
Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Davon Jackson was shot and killed after he, John Sloan and a third man were stopped by Oakland police. Police said the men were armed and confrontational. Moments later, police shot Davon Jackson in the side while he sat in the driver's seat and John Sloan in the back of the head while he ran away.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 10194
https://www.mercurynews.com/2012/06/29/four-men-charged-with-conspiracy-attempted-murder-in-oakland/
(Photo URL)
Demouria Hogg
30, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/6/2015
Location: Lakeshore Ave and Lake Park Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Hogg was asleep in his car, and when police came, he allegedly reached for a gun. Officer Nicole Rhodes was cleared in the killing.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16207
https://www.mercurynews.com/2015/06/08/family-grieves-for-man-shot-and-killed-by-oakland-police/
(Photo URL)
Derrick Jones
37, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/8/2010
Location: 5800 block Trask Street, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police said Jones was shot after fleeing from officers questioning him regarding a domestic dispute. The interrogation took place inside the Kwik Cuts Barbershop, which Jones owned.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9616
https://oaklandnorth.net/2010/11/09/east-oakland-barbershop-owner-shot-to-death-by-opd-officers/
Dominique Currington
22, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/10/2008
Location: I-580 and Maritime Street, Oakland, CA 94607
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Passenger Dominique Currington was killed in a crash near the Bay Bridge after the driver fled a traffic stop.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7701
Dynami McCree
33, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/17/2007
Location: 1900 block 87th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Asphyxiated/Restrained
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Dynami McCree refused to remove a plastic bag full of suspected cocaine concealed in his buttocks and died after he removed and swallowed the contents while handcuffed in the back of a police car, police said.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6348
Eric Basuino
41, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/5/2008
Location: 6168 Mauritania Ave., Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Eric Basuino reportedly shot his wife, Laura Sweat, as she tried to escape when police came to the door, then retreated to the back of the house and killed himself.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7600
Fletcher Jackson
30, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011
Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police responded to a report of gang activity. When they arrived, they say that Jackson and another man emerged with weapons. They fired, killing both Jackson and the other man. Witnesses say neither man had a gun.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 10191
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2011/05/20/relative-of-man-shot-by-oakland-police-questions-why-he-was-killed/
Floyd Ross Jr.
41, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/16/2009
Location: 5600 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Motorist Anthony Perea and pedestrian Floyd Ross Jr. were killed when homicide suspects being chased by police crashed into Perea's car, which then struck Ross.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8100
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2009-05-14/article/32907?headline=-Bloody-Saturday-Night-Leaves-Three-Dead---By-Bay-City-News-Service-
(Photo URL)
Fred Collins
49, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/17/2010
Location: 1500 block 33rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department, Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department
Summary Description: Fred Collins, 48, who threatened officers with a knife and shouted "shoot me," was shot and killed by five police officers—three from Oakland Police and two from BART Police
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9307
https://www.californiabeat.org/bart-oakland-police-fatally-shoot-man-in-fruitvale-district/
Gary King Jr.
19, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/20/2007
Location: 5300 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: King was leaving a liquor store when he was approached for questioning about a murder. Officer said he felt a gun through King's clothes. King was tasered. Officer fired when he believed King was going for his weapon. Oakland paid $1.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6532
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Cop-who-shot-killed-a-man-had-been-involved-in-2-2501837.php
Glen Willis
47, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/6/2003
Location: 5535 Scoville St., Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: police shot and killed Willis after he stabbed an officer several times in the back and arm. The police described him as mentally unstable. Willis' family told police he was a known schizophrenic and was not taking his medication.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2696
https://www.mercurynews.com/alameda-county/ci_19611985
Glennel Givens Jr.
28, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/25/2003
Location: 2200 block Haste Street, Berkeley, CA 94704
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Berkeley Police Department, Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Givens was shot and killed by three police officers after he allegedly brandished a weapon. He also was a suspect in a series of takeover robberies of banks in Oakland and San Francisco, police said.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2660
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Robbery-suspect-killed-by-police-a-recent-UC-grad-2599317.php
Gregory Charles
50, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/9/2003
Location: 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Gregory Charles and Jody Perry were killed, and Charles' 7-year-old son was seriously injured, when a suspected drunken driver who was fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into their car.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2922
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Red-light-runner-smashes-into-car-kills-couple-2512467.php
Hernan Jaramillo
51, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/8/2013
Location: 2300 block East 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Medical emergency
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Died after a struggle with Oakland police officers who were attempting to force him into a police vehicle.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 13072
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-man-dies-in-police-custody-4653384.php
(Photo URL)
Jacorey Calhoun
23, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/3/2014
Location: 105th Avenue and Edes Avenue, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Alameda County Sheriff's Office
Summary Description: Alameda County Deputy Thoms fatally shot Jacorey Calhoun, 23, on Aug. 3 near 105th and Edes avenues after Calhoun allegedly fled from an Oakland police car stop. Officers had tried to stop Calhoun as he drove a 2001 Volvo near 55th and Fairfax avenues in East Oakland. The Volvo was connected to a home-invasion robbery July 12.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 14890
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Alameda-County-sheriff-s-deputy-who-shot-suspect-5698358.php
Jamil Wheatfall
36, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/14/2001
Location: , Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Beaten/Bludgeoned with instrument
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: The bank robbery suspect was beaten to death after a high speed pursuit.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 875
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Dead-suspect-s-family-sues-Oakland-Cops-accused-2850000.php
Jason Alexander Brown
18, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/19/2015
Location: 8480 Edes Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jason Brown reportedly killed himself during a standoff at an Oakland motel.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16922
https://www.kcra.com/article/police-natomas-homicide-suspect-kills-self-during-standoff/6425941
Jason Perez
20, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/30/2006
Location: Hegenberger Road, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jason Perez was killed when he crashed into the rear of another car while being chased by police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 4872
Jeremiah Dye
22, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/19/2007
Location: 2635 Parker Ave., Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jeremiah Dye was killed in a crawlspace under an East Oakland house. Dye had run from police after his cousin shot and wounded an OPD officer during a traffic stop.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6155
(Photo URL)
Jerry Andrew Amaro III
36, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/23/2000
Location: Holly Street and 73rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Beaten/Bludgeoned with instrument
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jerry Andrew Amaro III died April 21, 2000, from pneumonia caused by multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after he was beaten by police the month before.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 134
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Documents-suggest-cover-up-in-Oakland-beating-3242581.php
(Photo URL)
Jesse Enjaian
32, Male, European-American/White
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/17/2017
Location: 98th Ave. and Las Vegas Ave., Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jesse Enjaian was apparently firing a rifle in a neighborhood and shot at police who arrived to investigate. He was shot and killed.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 19044
https://abc7news.com/news/oakland-shooter-detained-by-cops-dies/1759833/
(Photo URL)
Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez
25, Female, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/27/2006
Location: 90th Ave. and MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez and Salvador Nieves Jr. were killed when a driver being chased by police ran a red light and crashed into their 2005 Nissan Sentra.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5162
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2006-06-02/article/24309?headline=Column-Undercurrents-Two-More-Innocent-Bystanders-Die-in-High-Speed-Chase&status=301
Jody Perry
37, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/9/2003
Location: 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Gregory Charles and Jody Perry were killed, and Charles' 7-year-old son was seriously injured, when a suspected drunken driver who was fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into their car.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2921
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Red-light-runner-smashes-into-car-kills-couple-2512467.php
(Photo URL)
John Sloan
23, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011
Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: John Sloan was shot and killed after he, Davon Jackson and a third man were stopped by Oakland police. Police said the men were armed and confrontational. Moments later, police shot Davon Jackson in the side while he sat in the driver's seat and John Sloan in the back of the head while he ran away.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 10192
(Photo URL)
Jose Luis Buenrostro
15, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/19/2008
Location: 7900 block Rudsdale Street, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Three officers from the police gang unit shot and killed 15-year-old Jose Luis Buenrostro, who allegedly had ties to a gang, after he pointed a sawed-off rifle at them.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7000
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-cops-shoot-kill-boy-say-he-was-armed-3221519.php
(Photo URL)
Joshua Pawlik
32, Male, European-American/White
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/11/2018
Location: 4000 block Market St, Oakland, CA 94608
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: According to the Oakland Police Department, four officers were responding to a report of a man with a weapon. He was shot and killed, although details of what precipitated the killing were withheld by police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 23909
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/report-officers-respond-to-shooting-in-oakland/1030346287
(Photo URL)
Joshua Russell
19, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/27/2002
Location: 14th Avenue and East 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94606
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: A police sergeant Gonzales shot and killed Joshua Russell, 19 after Russell and an accomplice allegedly tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Burger King.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1575
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Family-disputes-Oakland-police-version-of-fatal-2501304.php
(Photo URL)
Juan Ayon-Barraza
24, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/15/2020
Location: South 37th Street and Stege Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804
County or Parish: Contra Costa
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department, Richmond Police Department, California Highway Patrol
Summary Description: Oakland police were investigating a report of an abandoned body in the Oakland hills area. A vehicle was leaving where the body was dumped and failed to stop for officers, and Oakland police chased it. The pursuit led to Richmond, where the driver allegedly rammed a police car and officer. The man reportedly pointed a firearm at police, and officers shot and killed him.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 27885
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/east-bay/police-activity-in-richmond-blocks-37th-street/2274435/
Kenneth Ross
18, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/3/2009
Location: 2701 64th Ave., Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Ross was killed when he pulled his gun on police as they tried to question him in the stairwell of an apartment complex.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8656
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Oakland-police-kill-one-suspect-wound-another-3208361.php
(Photo URL)
Kim Saelio
22, Male, Asian/Pacific Islander
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/21/2006
Location: 1355 E. 32nd St., Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Saelio was shot as he fled to evade arrest on a murder warrant. During the flight, his vehicle struck an Oakland Police Car. Two officers fired, but hit Saelio.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5244
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Most-Wanted-fugitive-shot-dead-in-2494235.php
Lesley Xavier Allen
21, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/19/2008
Location: Doolittle Drive and Davis St., Oakland, CA 94577
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police shot and killed him after a chase into San Leandro.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7337
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/derrick-jones-trial_n_2935734
(Photo URL)
Lovelle Mixon
26, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/21/2009
Location: 2700 block 74th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Lovelle Mixon shot and killed two Oakland police officers during a traffic stop, then killed two more when SWAT team officers attempted to apprehend him two hours later. Mixon was killed in a barrage of gunfire as the officers returned fire.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7964
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Fourth-Oakland-officer-involved-in-Saturday-s-3167588.php
Mack "Jody" Woodfox
27, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/25/2008
Location: East 17th Street and Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Mack "Jody" Woodfox, 27, was shot and killed after an attempted traffic stop
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 7354
(Photo URL)
Marcellus Toney
45, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/28/2017
Location: 4100 block Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Tasered
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision near San Antonio Park, at 2:21 p.m. A man who was identified as being involved in the crash was trying to leave the area, police said. The man while police were attempting to arrest him. Police used a Taser on the man, arrested him and requested paramedics. He died.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 22618
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Man-dies-after-Oakland-use-stun-gun-to-detain-him-12240565.php
(Photo URL)
Marquita Bosley
25, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/26/2009
Location: West Street and 18th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Marquita Bosley was killed and her 19-month-old son Nai'ere was critically injured when a driver fleeing police crashed into Bosley's car in West Oakland.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8390
https://abc7news.com/archive/6986899/
Martin Flenaugh
19, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/26/2011
Location: 8500 San Leandro St., Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police were investigating reports of gunshots fired by two men in a red Infinity. The police pursued a car matching that description, which ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle, spun out and burst into flames. Flenaugh was the passenger. Flenaugh was shot by officers after he confronted the officers with multiple firearms.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9826
https://oaklandnorth.net/2011/01/27/oakland-police-department-releases-new-details-in-officer-involved-shooting/
Matthew Cicelski
30, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/29/2011
Location: 5552 Taft Ave., Oakland, CA 94618
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Cicelski, clad in camouflage clothing, had been acting erratically outside ex-girlfriend's home. He pointed a replica assault rifle at them.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9831
https://oaklandnorth.net/2011/01/30/opd-issues-update-on-rockridge-officer-involved-shooting/
Maurice Esters
28, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/4/2000
Location: 3500 block MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Officers Mike Yoell and Anthony Centeno shot Maurice Esters when he allegedly raised a gun in what police considered a threatening manner.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 312
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Rights-suit-against-city-2-police-2901107.php
Maurice Evans Shavers Jr.
21, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/20/2010
Location: 5055 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Maurice Evans Shavers Jr., 21, was killed during a shootout following a robbery at Walgreens.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8780
Monica Lucky
41, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/11/2007
Location: West MacArthur Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Monica Lucky was killed when her Honda was struck by a Lincoln Continental driven by Kevin Jackson, 21, who was fleeing police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5894
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2007-02-16/article/26351?headline=West-Oakland-Fatal-Crash-Raises-Questions--By-J.-Douglas-Allen-Taylor
Name withheld by police
38, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/14/2014
Location: 98th Avenue and San Leandro Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: California Highway Patrol, Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: An unnamed driver was killed after he crashed an allegedly stolen car in East Oakland while fleeing from the CHP.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 14073
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Stolen-car-driver-dies-in-Oakland-crash-after-CHP-5237574.php
Name withheld by police
39, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/9/2010
Location: Eastshore Highway and Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA 94710
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: An unidentified man was killed when his car went off a Berkeley freeway and crashed into a tree.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9680
https://abc7ny.com/archive/7836164/
(Photo URL)
Nathaniel Wilks
24, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/12/2015
Location: 27th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94612
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Police were pursuing Wilks in a car chase when Wilks crashed his vehicle. He then attempted to carjack another car, pointed a gun at police, and was shot by three officers.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16508
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Calls-for-justice-at-vigil-for-man-killed-by-6445927.php
(Photo URL)
Obataiye Edwards
19, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/20/2010
Location: 13th Avenue and East 33rd Street, Oakland, CA 94610
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Edwards was shot after a in-vehicle pursuit ended with Edwards crashing into a home, and then running away on foot. His .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered at the scene.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9721
https://oaklandnorth.net/2010/12/21/police-identify-man-shot-after-car-chase-link-him-to-gang-activity/
Owen Davis
58, Male, Race unspecified
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/8/2011
Location: 1828 Marin Ave., Berkeley, CA 94707
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Berkeley Police Department, Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Owen Davis reportedly shot himself during an overnight standoff with police in North Berkeley.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 9937
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-SWAT-standoff-ends-in-man-s-suicide-2389450.php
(Photo URL)
Parnell Smith
36, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/15/2009
Location: 1600 block International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Parnell Smith dropped a pistol on the ground and may not have fired it before two Oakland police officers shot him to death during a foot chase.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8277
Patrick Gaston
34, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/10/2005
Location: 8th Street and Campbell Street, Oakland, CA 94607
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Asphyxiated/Restrained
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Patrick Gaston died during a struggle as police were arresting him on a drug sale charge.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 4681
(Photo URL)
Richard Linyard
23, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/19/2015
Location: 1600 block 64th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Asphyxiated/Restrained
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Richard Linyard reportedly died of asphyxiation and was found wedged between two buildings after fleeing police during a traffic stop in East Oakland.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16398
https://www.sfgate.com/crime/article/Coroner-Oakland-man-in-July-police-chase-died-of-6639695.php
(Photo URL)
Richard Perkins
39, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/15/2015
Location: 90th Ave and Bancroft Ave, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Officers were responding to a sideshow were standing around doing paperwork and waiting for tow trucks before the incident occurred. The officers scattered when Perkins pulled what appeared to be a black pistol from his waistband. No communication was made with Perkins before the officers fatally shot him.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16901
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2015/11/20/richard-perkins-shot-by-oakland-officers-allegedly-brandishing-pellet-gun/
Robert Wollo
75, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/23/2013
Location: 2423 Church St, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Two unidentified gang members were allegedly fleeing a police stop for a shooting crashed into and killed Robert Wollo, 75.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 13439
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2013/10/03/family-mourns-75-year-old-patriarch-who-fled-liberia-only-to-be-killed-in-oakland/
Ronald Brazier
17, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/2/2006
Location: 65th Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Brazier was about to be questioned about some slayings this summer was killed by police after he fired a handgun at them
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5352
(Photo URL)
Roshawn Hill
18, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/5/2002
Location: 4800 block Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Hill, a murder suspect who had been convicted of robbery, fired his gun into a police car after a robbery. An officer fired back, killing Hill
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1740
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/The-Faces-behind-the-numbers-2708661.php#page-3
Ryan Lamont Hardy
28, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/21/2004
Location: 3300 block Peralta Street, Oakland, CA 94608
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Ryan Lamont Hardy died when the van he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire during a police chase.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 3654
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Dead-crime-spree-suspects-identified-2723208.php
(Photo URL)
Salvador Nieves Jr.
21, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/27/2006
Location: 90th Ave. and MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez and Salvador Nieves Jr. were killed when a driver being chased by police ran a red light and crashed into their 2005 Nissan Sentra.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5161
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2006-06-02/article/24309?headline=Column-Undercurrents-Two-More-Innocent-Bystanders-Die-in-High-Speed-Chase&status=301
Sarah McNeil
29, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/7/2006
Location: 40th St. and West St., Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department, California Highway Patrol
Summary Description: Cleora Chrisman was killed when Sarah McNeil, a driver fleeing police, ran a red light and crashed into Chrisman's car in West Oakland. McNeil was also killed.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 5023
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Oakland-woman-who-led-cops-on-chase-dies-after-2536451.php
Terrance Mearis
20, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 10/5/2003
Location: 9227 C St., Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Mearis was fatally shot by Oakland police officers after Mearis grabbed one of the officer's gun during a struggle.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 2844
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/OAKLAND-Family-of-man-slain-by-police-settles-2718618.php
(Photo URL)
Theophilus William Darku
75, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/18/2002
Location: School Street and Coolidge Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Theophilus Darku was killed while driving with his 10-year-old granddaughter, when a stolen Saab fleeing police crashed into his turquoise Dodge Caravan.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1977
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Carjacker-suspect-fleeing-police-causes-fatal-2768301.php
Timothy Short
36, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/13/2004
Location: 9800 block Walnut Street, Oakland, CA 94603
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Asphyxiated/Restrained
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Timothy Short died in police custody after apparently suffocating on a bag of rock cocaine he swallowed
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 3575
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B62PuBu1vKRLZHRrc2hJdzhJWGs/view
(Photo URL)
Todd Anthony Perea
27, Male, European-American/White
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/16/2009
Location: 5640 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Motorist Anthony Perea and pedestrian Floyd Ross Jr. were killed when homicide suspects being chased by police crashed into Perea's car, which then struck Ross.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 8099
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2009-05-14/article/32907?headline=-Bloody-Saturday-Night-Leaves-Three-Dead---By-Bay-City-News-Service-
(Photo URL)
U'Kendra Johnson
22, Female, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/16/2002
Location: Seminary Avenue and Avenal Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Vehicle
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: U'Kendra Johnson was killed when her car was broadsided by a Buick fleeing from police.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 1493
http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2002-02-18/article/10241?headline=Illegal-car-show-turns-deadly-in-Oakland--The-Associated-Press
Villa Valvatin aka Valvatin Villa
26, Male, Hispanic/Latino
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/21/2007
Location: 2400 block Ritchie Street, Oakland, CA 94605
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Villa was driving a car that contained three other men that had been stopped at a stop sign for some time, arousing the suspicions of residents, who called police. Two Oakland police officers responded and as they approached the vehicle they said Villa started reaching for a pistol near him.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 6761
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XSQApf3T7UGO-3ntipz0bLWlDPqYSFwva6-VuX-IrFc/edit
(Photo URL)
William "Willie" Wilkins
29, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/11/2001
Location: 90th Avenue and B Street, Oakland, CA 94621
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Two rookie Oakland patrolmen, Tim Scarrott, 23, and Andrew Koponen, 29, shot and killed an undercover narcotics officer, William "Willie" Wilkins, who they didn't realize was one of their own - as he arrested a suspected car thief.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 20104
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Friendly-Fire-Fells-Oakland-Officer-Two-rookies-2965432.php
(Photo URL)
Yonas Alehegne
30, Male, African-American/Black
Date of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/27/2015
Location: 200 MacArthur Blvd and Van Buren Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
County or Parish: Alameda
Cause of Death: Gunshot
Agency: Oakland Police Department
Summary Description: Alehegne allegedly attacked an officer with a metal bicycle chain before she returned fire, according to authorities. Police said the officer was treated for injuries to her face and head and released from the hospital.
Additional Info: News Story or Public Document
Unique ID: 16569
https://www.mercurynews.com/2015/08/31/man-killed-by-oakland-police-tied-to-stalking-case-goose-killing/
