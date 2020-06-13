Another fatal encounter with cops in OaklandThis is another tragic fatal encounter with the cops in Oakland, and people are feeling the pain in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by some killer cops.(LC)>>>>>>Oakland police investigate state patrolmen's fatal shooting of a man who allegedly rammed their carBy Sarah Moon, CNNUpdated 10:40 AM ET, Wed June 10, 2020(CNN)Investigators are looking into the California Highway Patrol's fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during a traffic stop, the Oakland Police Department said.Three CHP officers opened fire on Erik Salgado on Saturday evening in East Oakland, and a woman who was in the vehicle with Salgado was also shot and injured, police say.The incident comes amid heightened awareness of police conduct and mass protests following the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis. Protesters in Oakland also have marched to decry Salgado's killing.Though Oakland police are leading the probe, no Oakland officers were involved, police say.Salgado was allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat recklessly through an area where CHP officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to an unrelated shooting from the night before, Oakland police said in a news release.Click below for full story…>>>>>>