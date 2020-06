Protest Against Police Brutality and Killer Cops:

Fatal encounters with the cops in OaklandBy Lynda Carson - June 12, 2020Oakland - As the protests continue in Oakland against police brutality, and killer cops, the message of the protesters grows, and it is clear that they want to divert funding from the police to the African-American community. For years Oakland has been troubled with cops since the days of The Riders. In recent years Celeste Guap and her encounters with the cops made plenty of headlines. The recent protests against police brutality, and killer cops, have ironically resulted in more police brutality against the protesters.Making matters worse, the protests are taking place in the midst of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. These are grim times we live in.In hope that their fate, and the fate of their relatives and friends will have a prosperous future, equality, and an end to racism, the protesters do not want anymore people to end up having fatal encounters with the cops.Nor do they want people to have fatal encounters as a result of others having close encounters with the cops in Oakland.Below is a list of 83 people from the year 2000 to the present who have had fatal encounters with the cops, or they died because others had encounters with the cops.The list may or may not be complete, but it is what it is.Hopefully, by sharing this list it will help to give people a better understanding of what has been happening in this city when some people have fatal encounters with the cops.People have been wiling to place themselves at risk while protesting in the midst of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, and hopefully it will make a difference by saving lives in the future.Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com >>>>>>>>>>>>The List Of 83 People Who Have Fatal Encounters After Having An Encounter With The Cops In Oakland:Addiel Meza21, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/3/2007Location: 2400 block 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Addiel had been firing a gun on an East Oakland street. He was shot dead by a police officer who responded.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5877(Photo URL)Alan Blueford18, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/6/2012Location: 9200 block Birch Street, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: An Oakland police officer had chased Alan Blueford, 18, for three blocks through a darkened neighborhood before he tripped and fell along a home's chain-link fence. The officer shot Blueford three times in the chest, killing him. He said he believed Blueford had a gun, and one was recovered near the body.Additional Info: News Story or Public Document - Unique ID: 11310Andrew Gonzalez21, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/26/2008Location: 29th Avenue and East Seventh Street, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Officers shot Andrew Marcus Gonzalez, 21, after he crashed his carjacked car into a police cruiser, then tried to flee.Additional Info: N/AUnique ID: 7098Andrew Moppin-Buckskin20, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/31/2007Location: 1200 block 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Moppin-Buckskin ran from his car after a traffic stop. Police said he was reaching for his waistband, although later no weapon was found.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6784(Photo URL)Antonio Clements49, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/3/2015Location: 3800 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Clements was suspected of sexual assault, and when officers arrived at his residence, he came out and shot an officer in the chest. Then, officers shot him to death.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16463Arthur Raleigh34, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/26/2011Location: 9900 block Cherry Street, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Arthur Raleigh, 34, was shot after he fled from a car and threatened the officer with a gun.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 10618(Photo URL)Bernard Peters Jr.22, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/29/2013Location: 2400 block Ritchie Street, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police received information that someone in a vehicle was armed with a gun. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away. After pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the three men inside fled in different directions. Peters was shot and killed. A handgun stolen from Georgia was discovered nearby.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 12857Bien Cam Tran58, Male, Asian/Pacific IslanderDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/30/2014Location: East 12th Street at Third Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Pedestrian Bien Cam Tran was struck by a black-and-white Ford Crown Victoria driven by officer Devin Underwood while Tran was in a crosswalk at about 1:30 p.m. near Lake Merritt.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 15026(Photo URL)Booker Carloss II50, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/4/2004Location: 2830 Magnolia St., Oakland, CA 94608County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Carloss was shot and killed when he charged at police with an ax after they shot him with stun guns and a bean-bag.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 3752(Photo URL)Breeonna Mobley24, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/10/2003Location: Hegenberger Road and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Breeonna Mobley, was killed when the car in which she was riding crashed into a tree at more than 100 mph while fleeing police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2510(Photo URL)Brownie Polk46, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/1/2009Location: 7101 International Blvd., Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Polk was holding a hatchet over his head in a threatening manner when he was shot. The owner of Tolin Liquor Store had called police to report that Polk, 46, was causing problems inside the store by harassing the owner and store customers.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8319Casper Banjo71, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/14/2008Location: 2600 block 73rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Casper Banjo, 71, was killed near the Eastmont police substation after he pointed a replica pistol at officers.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6987Cassius Hernton33, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/5/2004Location: 3600 block 33rd Street, Sacramento, CA 95817County or Parish: SacramentoCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Oakland officers O. Crum, R. Holmgren and A. Alcantar shot and killed Cassius Hernton after he pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot at police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 3424Charles G. Race49, Male, European-American/WhiteDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/5/2000Location: US-64 and Bell Grove Road, Oakland, TN 38060County or Parish: FayetteCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Charles Race was driving a pickup truck when he was killed in a head-on collision with a station wagon being pursued by police. It was not reported whether the driver of the station wagon, Yetcha Stubblefield, 53, was cited.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 22607Charles Griffin37, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/22/2008Location: 14th Street and Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA 94612County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police shot and killed Charles Griffin after he tried to flee an arrest with an officer in his car.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7416Charles Hill26, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/28/2000Location: 2040 87th Ave., Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Officers Marcell Patterson and William A. Pappas shot and killed Charles Hill.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 38Cleora Chrisman67, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/7/2006Location: 40th St. and West St., Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police Department, California Highway PatrolSummary Description: Cleora Chrisman was killed when Sarah McNeil, a driver fleeing police, ran a red light and crashed into Chrisman's car in West Oakland. McNeil was also killed.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5024Clinton Grandy62, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/27/2003Location: West Grand Avenue and Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94607County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Clinton Grandy was killed when his Ford Escort was struck by an allegedly stolen Buick being chased by police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2751Daniel Earl Jackson51, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/29/2002Location: San Mateo–Hayward Bridge, Foster City, CA 94404County or Parish: San MateoCause of Death: Fell from a heightAgency: California Highway Patrol, Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Daniel Earl Jackson fell 300 feet from the San Mateo Bridge following a police chase that began on the Bay Bridge.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1932David Taiwai Chang52, Male, Asian/Pacific IslanderDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/6/2002Location: 900 block MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94610County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: David Taiwai Chang reportedly shot himself during a six-hour standoff with SWAT.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1673Davon Jackson30, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Davon Jackson was shot and killed after he, John Sloan and a third man were stopped by Oakland police. Police said the men were armed and confrontational. Moments later, police shot Davon Jackson in the side while he sat in the driver's seat and John Sloan in the back of the head while he ran away.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 10194(Photo URL)Demouria Hogg30, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/6/2015Location: Lakeshore Ave and Lake Park Ave, Oakland, CA 94610County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Hogg was asleep in his car, and when police came, he allegedly reached for a gun. Officer Nicole Rhodes was cleared in the killing.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16207(Photo URL)Derrick Jones37, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/8/2010Location: 5800 block Trask Street, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police said Jones was shot after fleeing from officers questioning him regarding a domestic dispute. The interrogation took place inside the Kwik Cuts Barbershop, which Jones owned.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9616Dominique Currington22, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/10/2008Location: I-580 and Maritime Street, Oakland, CA 94607County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Passenger Dominique Currington was killed in a crash near the Bay Bridge after the driver fled a traffic stop.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7701Dynami McCree33, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/17/2007Location: 1900 block 87th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Asphyxiated/RestrainedAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Dynami McCree refused to remove a plastic bag full of suspected cocaine concealed in his buttocks and died after he removed and swallowed the contents while handcuffed in the back of a police car, police said.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6348Eric Basuino41, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/5/2008Location: 6168 Mauritania Ave., Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Eric Basuino reportedly shot his wife, Laura Sweat, as she tried to escape when police came to the door, then retreated to the back of the house and killed himself.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7600Fletcher Jackson30, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police responded to a report of gang activity. When they arrived, they say that Jackson and another man emerged with weapons. They fired, killing both Jackson and the other man. Witnesses say neither man had a gun.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 10191Floyd Ross Jr.41, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/16/2009Location: 5600 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Motorist Anthony Perea and pedestrian Floyd Ross Jr. were killed when homicide suspects being chased by police crashed into Perea's car, which then struck Ross.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8100(Photo URL)Fred Collins49, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/17/2010Location: 1500 block 33rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police Department, Bay Area Rapid Transit Police DepartmentSummary Description: Fred Collins, 48, who threatened officers with a knife and shouted "shoot me," was shot and killed by five police officers—three from Oakland Police and two from BART PoliceAdditional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9307Gary King Jr.19, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/20/2007Location: 5300 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: King was leaving a liquor store when he was approached for questioning about a murder. Officer said he felt a gun through King's clothes. King was tasered. Officer fired when he believed King was going for his weapon. Oakland paid $1.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6532Glen Willis47, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/6/2003Location: 5535 Scoville St., Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: police shot and killed Willis after he stabbed an officer several times in the back and arm. The police described him as mentally unstable. Willis' family told police he was a known schizophrenic and was not taking his medication.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2696Glennel Givens Jr.28, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/25/2003Location: 2200 block Haste Street, Berkeley, CA 94704County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Berkeley Police Department, Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Givens was shot and killed by three police officers after he allegedly brandished a weapon. He also was a suspect in a series of takeover robberies of banks in Oakland and San Francisco, police said.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2660Gregory Charles50, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/9/2003Location: 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Gregory Charles and Jody Perry were killed, and Charles' 7-year-old son was seriously injured, when a suspected drunken driver who was fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into their car.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2922Hernan Jaramillo51, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/8/2013Location: 2300 block East 21st Street, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Medical emergencyAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Died after a struggle with Oakland police officers who were attempting to force him into a police vehicle.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 13072(Photo URL)Jacorey Calhoun23, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/3/2014Location: 105th Avenue and Edes Avenue, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Alameda County Sheriff's OfficeSummary Description: Alameda County Deputy Thoms fatally shot Jacorey Calhoun, 23, on Aug. 3 near 105th and Edes avenues after Calhoun allegedly fled from an Oakland police car stop. Officers had tried to stop Calhoun as he drove a 2001 Volvo near 55th and Fairfax avenues in East Oakland. The Volvo was connected to a home-invasion robbery July 12.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 14890Jamil Wheatfall36, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/14/2001Location: , Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Beaten/Bludgeoned with instrumentAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: The bank robbery suspect was beaten to death after a high speed pursuit.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 875Jason Alexander Brown18, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/19/2015Location: 8480 Edes Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jason Brown reportedly killed himself during a standoff at an Oakland motel.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16922Jason Perez20, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/30/2006Location: Hegenberger Road, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jason Perez was killed when he crashed into the rear of another car while being chased by police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 4872Jeremiah Dye22, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/19/2007Location: 2635 Parker Ave., Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jeremiah Dye was killed in a crawlspace under an East Oakland house. Dye had run from police after his cousin shot and wounded an OPD officer during a traffic stop.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6155(Photo URL)Jerry Andrew Amaro III36, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/23/2000Location: Holly Street and 73rd Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Beaten/Bludgeoned with instrumentAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jerry Andrew Amaro III died April 21, 2000, from pneumonia caused by multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after he was beaten by police the month before.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 134(Photo URL)Jesse Enjaian32, Male, European-American/WhiteDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/17/2017Location: 98th Ave. and Las Vegas Ave., Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jesse Enjaian was apparently firing a rifle in a neighborhood and shot at police who arrived to investigate. He was shot and killed.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 19044(Photo URL)Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez25, Female, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/27/2006Location: 90th Ave. and MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez and Salvador Nieves Jr. were killed when a driver being chased by police ran a red light and crashed into their 2005 Nissan Sentra.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5162Jody Perry37, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/9/2003Location: 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Gregory Charles and Jody Perry were killed, and Charles' 7-year-old son was seriously injured, when a suspected drunken driver who was fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into their car.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2921(Photo URL)John Sloan23, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/18/2011Location: 3000 block Curran Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: John Sloan was shot and killed after he, Davon Jackson and a third man were stopped by Oakland police. Police said the men were armed and confrontational. Moments later, police shot Davon Jackson in the side while he sat in the driver's seat and John Sloan in the back of the head while he ran away.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 10192(Photo URL)Jose Luis Buenrostro15, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/19/2008Location: 7900 block Rudsdale Street, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Three officers from the police gang unit shot and killed 15-year-old Jose Luis Buenrostro, who allegedly had ties to a gang, after he pointed a sawed-off rifle at them.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7000(Photo URL)Joshua Pawlik32, Male, European-American/WhiteDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/11/2018Location: 4000 block Market St, Oakland, CA 94608County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: According to the Oakland Police Department, four officers were responding to a report of a man with a weapon. He was shot and killed, although details of what precipitated the killing were withheld by police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 23909(Photo URL)Joshua Russell19, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/27/2002Location: 14th Avenue and East 12th Street, Oakland, CA 94606County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: A police sergeant Gonzales shot and killed Joshua Russell, 19 after Russell and an accomplice allegedly tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Burger King.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1575(Photo URL)Juan Ayon-Barraza24, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/15/2020Location: South 37th Street and Stege Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804County or Parish: Contra CostaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police Department, Richmond Police Department, California Highway PatrolSummary Description: Oakland police were investigating a report of an abandoned body in the Oakland hills area. A vehicle was leaving where the body was dumped and failed to stop for officers, and Oakland police chased it. The pursuit led to Richmond, where the driver allegedly rammed a police car and officer. The man reportedly pointed a firearm at police, and officers shot and killed him.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 27885Kenneth Ross18, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/3/2009Location: 2701 64th Ave., Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Ross was killed when he pulled his gun on police as they tried to question him in the stairwell of an apartment complex.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8656(Photo URL)Kim Saelio22, Male, Asian/Pacific IslanderDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/21/2006Location: 1355 E. 32nd St., Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Saelio was shot as he fled to evade arrest on a murder warrant. During the flight, his vehicle struck an Oakland Police Car. Two officers fired, but hit Saelio.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5244Lesley Xavier Allen21, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/19/2008Location: Doolittle Drive and Davis St., Oakland, CA 94577County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police shot and killed him after a chase into San Leandro.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7337(Photo URL)Lovelle Mixon26, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/21/2009Location: 2700 block 74th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Lovelle Mixon shot and killed two Oakland police officers during a traffic stop, then killed two more when SWAT team officers attempted to apprehend him two hours later. Mixon was killed in a barrage of gunfire as the officers returned fire.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7964Mack "Jody" Woodfox27, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/25/2008Location: East 17th Street and Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Mack "Jody" Woodfox, 27, was shot and killed after an attempted traffic stopAdditional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 7354(Photo URL)Marcellus Toney45, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/28/2017Location: 4100 block Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: TaseredAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision near San Antonio Park, at 2:21 p.m. A man who was identified as being involved in the crash was trying to leave the area, police said. The man while police were attempting to arrest him. Police used a Taser on the man, arrested him and requested paramedics. He died.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 22618(Photo URL)Marquita Bosley25, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/26/2009Location: West Street and 18th Street, Oakland, CA 94612County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Marquita Bosley was killed and her 19-month-old son Nai'ere was critically injured when a driver fleeing police crashed into Bosley's car in West Oakland.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8390Martin Flenaugh19, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/26/2011Location: 8500 San Leandro St., Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police were investigating reports of gunshots fired by two men in a red Infinity. The police pursued a car matching that description, which ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle, spun out and burst into flames. Flenaugh was the passenger. Flenaugh was shot by officers after he confronted the officers with multiple firearms.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9826Matthew Cicelski30, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/29/2011Location: 5552 Taft Ave., Oakland, CA 94618County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Cicelski, clad in camouflage clothing, had been acting erratically outside ex-girlfriend's home. He pointed a replica assault rifle at them.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9831Maurice Esters28, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/4/2000Location: 3500 block MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Officers Mike Yoell and Anthony Centeno shot Maurice Esters when he allegedly raised a gun in what police considered a threatening manner.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 312Maurice Evans Shavers Jr.21, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/20/2010Location: 5055 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Maurice Evans Shavers Jr., 21, was killed during a shootout following a robbery at Walgreens.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8780Monica Lucky41, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/11/2007Location: West MacArthur Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Monica Lucky was killed when her Honda was struck by a Lincoln Continental driven by Kevin Jackson, 21, who was fleeing police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5894Name withheld by police38, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/14/2014Location: 98th Avenue and San Leandro Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: California Highway Patrol, Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: An unnamed driver was killed after he crashed an allegedly stolen car in East Oakland while fleeing from the CHP.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 14073Name withheld by police39, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/9/2010Location: Eastshore Highway and Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA 94710County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: An unidentified man was killed when his car went off a Berkeley freeway and crashed into a tree.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9680(Photo URL)Nathaniel Wilks24, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/12/2015Location: 27th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94612County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Police were pursuing Wilks in a car chase when Wilks crashed his vehicle. He then attempted to carjack another car, pointed a gun at police, and was shot by three officers.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16508(Photo URL)Obataiye Edwards19, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/20/2010Location: 13th Avenue and East 33rd Street, Oakland, CA 94610County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Edwards was shot after a in-vehicle pursuit ended with Edwards crashing into a home, and then running away on foot. His .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered at the scene.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9721Owen Davis58, Male, Race unspecifiedDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 3/8/2011Location: 1828 Marin Ave., Berkeley, CA 94707County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Berkeley Police Department, Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Owen Davis reportedly shot himself during an overnight standoff with police in North Berkeley.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 9937(Photo URL)Parnell Smith36, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/15/2009Location: 1600 block International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Parnell Smith dropped a pistol on the ground and may not have fired it before two Oakland police officers shot him to death during a foot chase.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8277Patrick Gaston34, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/10/2005Location: 8th Street and Campbell Street, Oakland, CA 94607County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Asphyxiated/RestrainedAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Patrick Gaston died during a struggle as police were arresting him on a drug sale charge.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 4681(Photo URL)Richard Linyard23, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 7/19/2015Location: 1600 block 64th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Asphyxiated/RestrainedAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Richard Linyard reportedly died of asphyxiation and was found wedged between two buildings after fleeing police during a traffic stop in East Oakland.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16398(Photo URL)Richard Perkins39, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 11/15/2015Location: 90th Ave and Bancroft Ave, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Officers were responding to a sideshow were standing around doing paperwork and waiting for tow trucks before the incident occurred. The officers scattered when Perkins pulled what appeared to be a black pistol from his waistband. No communication was made with Perkins before the officers fatally shot him.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16901Robert Wollo75, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/23/2013Location: 2423 Church St, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Two unidentified gang members were allegedly fleeing a police stop for a shooting crashed into and killed Robert Wollo, 75.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 13439Ronald Brazier17, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/2/2006Location: 65th Avenue and International Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Brazier was about to be questioned about some slayings this summer was killed by police after he fired a handgun at themAdditional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5352(Photo URL)Roshawn Hill18, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 6/5/2002Location: 4800 block Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA 94601County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Hill, a murder suspect who had been convicted of robbery, fired his gun into a police car after a robbery. An officer fired back, killing HillAdditional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1740Ryan Lamont Hardy28, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/21/2004Location: 3300 block Peralta Street, Oakland, CA 94608County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Ryan Lamont Hardy died when the van he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire during a police chase.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 3654(Photo URL)Salvador Nieves Jr.21, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/27/2006Location: 90th Ave. and MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Jessica Castaneda-Rodriguez and Salvador Nieves Jr. were killed when a driver being chased by police ran a red light and crashed into their 2005 Nissan Sentra.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5161Sarah McNeil29, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 4/7/2006Location: 40th St. and West St., Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police Department, California Highway PatrolSummary Description: Cleora Chrisman was killed when Sarah McNeil, a driver fleeing police, ran a red light and crashed into Chrisman's car in West Oakland. McNeil was also killed.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 5023Terrance Mearis20, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 10/5/2003Location: 9227 C St., Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Mearis was fatally shot by Oakland police officers after Mearis grabbed one of the officer's gun during a struggle.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 2844(Photo URL)Theophilus William Darku75, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 9/18/2002Location: School Street and Coolidge Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Theophilus Darku was killed while driving with his 10-year-old granddaughter, when a stolen Saab fleeing police crashed into his turquoise Dodge Caravan.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1977Timothy Short36, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/13/2004Location: 9800 block Walnut Street, Oakland, CA 94603County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: Asphyxiated/RestrainedAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Timothy Short died in police custody after apparently suffocating on a bag of rock cocaine he swallowedAdditional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 3575(Photo URL)Todd Anthony Perea27, Male, European-American/WhiteDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 5/16/2009Location: 5640 block Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Motorist Anthony Perea and pedestrian Floyd Ross Jr. were killed when homicide suspects being chased by police crashed into Perea's car, which then struck Ross.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 8099(Photo URL)U'Kendra Johnson22, Female, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 2/16/2002Location: Seminary Avenue and Avenal Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: VehicleAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: U'Kendra Johnson was killed when her car was broadsided by a Buick fleeing from police.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 1493Villa Valvatin aka Valvatin Villa26, Male, Hispanic/LatinoDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 12/21/2007Location: 2400 block Ritchie Street, Oakland, CA 94605County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Villa was driving a car that contained three other men that had been stopped at a stop sign for some time, arousing the suspicions of residents, who called police. Two Oakland police officers responded and as they approached the vehicle they said Villa started reaching for a pistol near him.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 6761(Photo URL)William "Willie" Wilkins29, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 1/11/2001Location: 90th Avenue and B Street, Oakland, CA 94621County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Two rookie Oakland patrolmen, Tim Scarrott, 23, and Andrew Koponen, 29, shot and killed an undercover narcotics officer, William "Willie" Wilkins, who they didn't realize was one of their own - as he arrested a suspected car thief.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 20104(Photo URL)Yonas Alehegne30, Male, African-American/BlackDate of Injury Resulting in Death: 8/27/2015Location: 200 MacArthur Blvd and Van Buren Ave, Oakland, CA 94610County or Parish: AlamedaCause of Death: GunshotAgency: Oakland Police DepartmentSummary Description: Alehegne allegedly attacked an officer with a metal bicycle chain before she returned fire, according to authorities. Police said the officer was treated for injuries to her face and head and released from the hospital.Additional Info: News Story or Public DocumentUnique ID: 16569>>>>>>>>>>>>