top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Oakland Youths in Protest to Rid Schools of Police
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
Over a thousand march to Mayor Libby Schaaf's house for vigil and protest
sm_01_852_4663.jpg
original image (1945x1400)

Photos:Pro Bobo Photo / Leon Kunstenaar

The imagery of the murder of George Floyd has exposed the fatal flaw that almost destroyed the nation 160 years ago and that, as now we see, still might. Causually, with his hand in his pocket and helped by this colleagues, the video showed policer officer Chauvin as he set about the chore of suffocating George Floyd. He could have been washing his car.

But it ignited the country. Police departments, as constituted in the US and much of the world, have been exposed, by their very nature, as corrosive to society.

It is in this context that thousands of Oakland's young people marched up Fruitvale avenue to the lovely neighborhood where Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf lives. They demonstrated to demand that police be removed from Oakland's schools. They held a vigil where speakers demounced the millions spent on police and demanded that the money go instead to real humand needs.

A large flatbed truck holding a sound stage, followed by over a thousand shouting people, followed by a car caravan, wound its way up Fruitvale Avenue. There were carts and a couple of cars offering free water, snacks, and even first aid assistance for the somwhat demanding trek.

After the vigil, candles symbolizing police murders were left by the Mayor's house. They were unlit to avoid accusations of arson, as has happened before.

The march was peaceful, though police blocking freeway ramps received the benefit of some vigorous feedback from those they claim to protect and serve.

All high resolution photos
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_02_850_0338.jpg
original image (1400x1934)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_03_852_4628.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_04_850_0391.jpg
original image (1837x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_05_852_4669.jpg
original image (1861x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_06_850_0415.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_07_852_4691.jpg
original image (1948x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_08_850_0445.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_09_852_4711.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_10_850_0524.jpg
original image (1400x1817)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_11_850_0529.jpg
original image (1903x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_12_852_4747.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_13_850_0586.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_14_852_4777.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_15_852_4790.jpg
original image (1858x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_16_850_0662.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_17_850_0676.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_18_852_4796.jpg
original image (1939x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_19_850_0709.jpg
original image (1990x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 4:10 PM
sm_20_850_0732.jpg
original image (1953x1400)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code