From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/10/2020
|Defund OPD: Advocating to defund OPD and Reinvest into education and our community
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 10
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Shaylah Ellis
|Location Details
|Meet at Walgreens on Fruitvale and Foothill to march to Mayor Libby Schaaf's house.
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 8th, 2020 4:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network