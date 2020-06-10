#EquityForAll Forum
Faith in Action is organizing this national forum with the nation's largest civil rights organizations to share racial equity priorities that must be included in COVID-19 relief legislation and demand Congressional action to end anti-Black police brutality.
RSVP: https://faithinaction.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ltJokqgHR5y_dlmY9TBDWA
The organizations convening this forum include:
--Faith in Action
--NAACP
--National Urban League
--Demos
--UNIDOS US
--Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum
--Race Forward
--Advancement Project
--National Congress of American Indians.
Spanish translation of this post & during webinar available:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/10/18834097.php
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/11/2020
|#Equity For All Forum: Racial Equity in HEROES Act & End Anti-Black Police Brutality!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 11
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Faith in Action, NAACP, UNIDOS US, others
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7143635059...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 10th, 2020 6:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network