



Faith in Action is organizing this national forum with the nation's largest civil rights organizations to share racial equity priorities that must be included in COVID-19 relief legislation and demand Congressional action to end anti-Black police brutality.



RSVP:



The organizations convening this forum include:



--Faith in Action

--NAACP

--National Urban League

--Demos

--UNIDOS US

--Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum

--Race Forward

--Advancement Project

--National Congress of American Indians.



Spanish translation of this post & during webinar available:

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/10/18834097.php

