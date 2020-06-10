top
Related Categories: U.S. | En Español
Foro sobre #Equidad Para Todos (webinar)
Date Thursday June 11
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorFe en Acción y otras organizaciones
Location Details
Webinar/en línea
Foro sobre #Equidad Para Todos (webinar)

11 de junio de 2020 a las 4 PM hora del pacífico

Fe en Acción está organizando este foro nacional con las organizaciones de derechos civiles más grandes de la nación a fin de compartir las prioridades de equidad racial que deben estar incluidas en la legislación de alivio de COVID-19 y exigir acción del Congreso para ponerle
fin a la brutalidad policial anti-negra.

Las organizaciones convocando este foro incluyen

--Fe en Acción
--NAACP
--National Urban League
--Demos
--UNIDOS US
--Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum
--Race Forward
--Advancement Project
--National Congress of American Indians.

¿Necesita traducción? Idioma español disponible
For more event information: https://faithinaction.zoom.us/webinar/regi...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 10th, 2020 6:32 PM
