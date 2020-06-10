Foro sobre #Equidad Para Todos (webinar)
11 de junio de 2020 a las 4 PM hora del pacífico
Fe en Acción está organizando este foro nacional con las organizaciones de derechos civiles más grandes de la nación a fin de compartir las prioridades de equidad racial que deben estar incluidas en la legislación de alivio de COVID-19 y exigir acción del Congreso para ponerle
fin a la brutalidad policial anti-negra.
Las organizaciones convocando este foro incluyen
--Fe en Acción
--NAACP
--National Urban League
--Demos
--UNIDOS US
--Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum
--Race Forward
--Advancement Project
--National Congress of American Indians.
¿Necesita traducción? Idioma español disponible
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | En EspañolView events for the week of 6/11/2020
|Foro sobre #Equidad Para Todos (webinar)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 11
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Fe en Acción y otras organizaciones
|Location Details
|Webinar/en línea
|
For more event information: https://faithinaction.zoom.us/webinar/regi...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 10th, 2020 6:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network