San Francisco Solidarity March from Mission High to Mission Police Department
6" apart — bring masks
#JusticeforGeorge
#NoJusticeNoPeace
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/ 3/2020
|George Floyd Solidarity Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 03
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SF student-led
|Location Details
|
Mission High School
3750 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
|
Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 5:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network