POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN VIRTUAL TOWN HALL
Call to Action and Conscience: Systemic Racism, Poverty, Voting Rights,
Healthcare and the Pandemic.
Join us on 5/26/20 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) for a virtual town. This event will be broadcast live on our official FB page: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
Please join this important discussion on the impacts of systemic racism, poverty, voting rights, healthcare and Covid-19 in the black community as we organize to build power for the
Virtual Mass Poor People's Assembly & Moral March on Washington taking place on
June 20th.
This discussion will include a call to action and conscience from the Council of Presidents - National Pan-Hellenic Council
ASL ACCESS: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deafppc/
____________________________________________________________
Virtual Protest: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020
On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and people
of conscience in this nation’s history.
Learn more at this Indybay link:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/17/18833097.php
____________________________________________________________
