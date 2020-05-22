top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/26/2020
Poor People's Campaign Virtual Town Hall: Voting, Poverty, Racism, Healthcare, COVID19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 26
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Call to Action and Conscience: Systemic Racism, Poverty, Voting Rights,
Healthcare and the Pandemic.

Join us on 5/26/20 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) for a virtual town. This event will be broadcast live on our official FB page: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

Please join this important discussion on the impacts of systemic racism, poverty, voting rights, healthcare and Covid-19 in the black community as we organize to build power for the
Virtual Mass Poor People's Assembly & Moral March on Washington taking place on
June 20th.

This discussion will include a call to action and conscience from the Council of Presidents - National Pan-Hellenic Council

ASL ACCESS: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deafppc/
____________________________________________________________

Virtual Protest: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020

On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and people
of conscience in this nation’s history.

Learn more at this Indybay link:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/17/18833097.php
____________________________________________________________
sm_ppc_town_hall.jpg
original image (481x622)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2480573964...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 11:28 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code