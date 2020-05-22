



Call to Action and Conscience: Systemic Racism, Poverty, Voting Rights,

Healthcare and the Pandemic.



Join us on 5/26/20 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) for a virtual town. This event will be broadcast live on our official FB page:



Please join this important discussion on the impacts of systemic racism, poverty, voting rights, healthcare and Covid-19 in the black community as we organize to build power for the

Virtual Mass Poor People's Assembly & Moral March on Washington taking place on

June 20th.



This discussion will include a call to action and conscience from the Council of Presidents - National Pan-Hellenic Council



ASL ACCESS: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group:

____________________________________________________________



Virtual Protest: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020



On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and people

of conscience in this nation’s history.



Learn more at this Indybay link:

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/17/18833097.php

____________________________________________________________

