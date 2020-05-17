7:00 AM - 8:00 AM





#PoorPeoplesCampaign: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020



Where: Online via livestream



When: Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) & replayed 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

(livestream will also be replayed on Sun. June 21 @ 3 PM PT)



More Info Link:



On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and people

of conscience in this nation’s history.



A global pandemic is exposing even more the already existing crisis of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.



It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!



Join us on June 20, when the 140 million poor and low-income people across this nation

will be heard!

___________________________________________________________



OUR DEMANDS



We demand that the nation stop listening to the lies, stop moralizing to the poor about personal responsibility and stop blaming the poor. Instead, we demand that the nation finally address the scandal and immoral reality of structural poverty, systemic racism, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted narrative of religious nationalism that existed before COVID-19.



We demand that the voices of the poor and low income people be heard. We refuse to continue to be quiet about 140 million poor and low income people in the U.S. and 250,000 people dying from poverty every year before COVID-19. This is not acceptable!



We demand that the Moral Agenda and Moral Budget of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival be enacted. After seeing trillions of dollars transferred

to corporations and the wealthy, we will not tolerate the lies of scarcity and the refusal to fully address systemic poverty and its interlocking injustices.



https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/this-pandemic-demands-a-systemic-response-an-urgent-message-from-the-poor-people-s-campaign



Copy of Moral Agenda:

___________________________________________________________



ORGANIZER: Poor People's Campaign



In 1968, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others called for a “revolution of values” in America. They sought to build a broad, fusion movement that could unite poor and impacted communities across the country. Their name was a direct cry from the underside of history: The Poor People’s Campaign.



Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up this unfinished work to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.



We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.



The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is made up of people of all backgrounds, we are Black, Brown, White, Native, and Asian; we are old and young; we are Christian, Sikh, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim; we are people of faith and not of faith; we are people of all sexual orientations and gender identities; we are led by poor people and we are a cross-class movement; we are people of all abilities; and we live across this nation, from Alabama to Alaska, from Maine to California to Mississippi.



CALIFORNIA PPC:

___________________________________________________________



SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS of DIGITAL MORAL 'MARCH':



Women' March

MoveOn

350.org

Code Pink

Greenpeace USA

The Climate Reality Project

Sunrise Movement

Children's Defense Fund

Bend the Arc

Center for Popular Democracy

Democratic Socialists of America

Future Coalition

Friends of the Earth

Health Gap Global Access Project

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

and numerous other religious, social justice, and environmental organizations



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/mobilizing-partners/ DIGITAL JUSTICE GATHERING AGAINST POVERTY#PoorPeoplesCampaign: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020Where: Online via livestream https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/ When: Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) & replayed 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)(livestream will also be replayed on Sun. June 21 @ 3 PM PT)More Info Link: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/ On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and peopleof conscience in this nation’s history.A global pandemic is exposing even more the already existing crisis of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!Join us on June 20, when the 140 million poor and low-income people across this nationwill be heard!___________________________________________________________OUR DEMANDSWe demand that the nation stop listening to the lies, stop moralizing to the poor about personal responsibility and stop blaming the poor. Instead, we demand that the nation finally address the scandal and immoral reality of structural poverty, systemic racism, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted narrative of religious nationalism that existed before COVID-19.We demand that the voices of the poor and low income people be heard. We refuse to continue to be quiet about 140 million poor and low income people in the U.S. and 250,000 people dying from poverty every year before COVID-19. This is not acceptable!We demand that the Moral Agenda and Moral Budget of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival be enacted. After seeing trillions of dollars transferredto corporations and the wealthy, we will not tolerate the lies of scarcity and the refusal to fully address systemic poverty and its interlocking injustices.Copy of Moral Agenda: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-demands/ ___________________________________________________________ORGANIZER: Poor People's CampaignIn 1968, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others called for a “revolution of values” in America. They sought to build a broad, fusion movement that could unite poor and impacted communities across the country. Their name was a direct cry from the underside of history: The Poor People’s Campaign.Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up this unfinished work to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is made up of people of all backgrounds, we are Black, Brown, White, Native, and Asian; we are old and young; we are Christian, Sikh, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim; we are people of faith and not of faith; we are people of all sexual orientations and gender identities; we are led by poor people and we are a cross-class movement; we are people of all abilities; and we live across this nation, from Alabama to Alaska, from Maine to California to Mississippi.CALIFORNIA PPC: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/committee/california/ ___________________________________________________________SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS of DIGITAL MORAL 'MARCH':Women' MarchMoveOn350.orgCode PinkGreenpeace USAThe Climate Reality ProjectSunrise MovementChildren's Defense FundBend the ArcCenter for Popular DemocracyDemocratic Socialists of AmericaFuture CoalitionFriends of the EarthHealth Gap Global Access ProjectWomen’s International League for Peace and Freedomand numerous other religious, social justice, and environmental organizations For more event information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 17th, 2020 11:51 AM