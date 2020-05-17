DIGITAL JUSTICE GATHERING AGAINST POVERTY
#PoorPeoplesCampaign: Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington 2020
Where: Online via livestream https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
When: Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET) & replayed 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
(livestream will also be replayed on Sun. June 21 @ 3 PM PT)
More Info Link: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/
On June 20th, the Poor People's Campaign will hold the largest digital and social media gathering of poor and low-wealth people, moral and religious leaders, advocates, and people
of conscience in this nation’s history.
A global pandemic is exposing even more the already existing crisis of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!
Join us on June 20, when the 140 million poor and low-income people across this nation
will be heard!
OUR DEMANDS
We demand that the nation stop listening to the lies, stop moralizing to the poor about personal responsibility and stop blaming the poor. Instead, we demand that the nation finally address the scandal and immoral reality of structural poverty, systemic racism, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted narrative of religious nationalism that existed before COVID-19.
We demand that the voices of the poor and low income people be heard. We refuse to continue to be quiet about 140 million poor and low income people in the U.S. and 250,000 people dying from poverty every year before COVID-19. This is not acceptable!
We demand that the Moral Agenda and Moral Budget of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival be enacted. After seeing trillions of dollars transferred
to corporations and the wealthy, we will not tolerate the lies of scarcity and the refusal to fully address systemic poverty and its interlocking injustices.
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/this-pandemic-demands-a-systemic-response-an-urgent-message-from-the-poor-people-s-campaign
Copy of Moral Agenda: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-demands/
ORGANIZER: Poor People's Campaign
In 1968, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others called for a “revolution of values” in America. They sought to build a broad, fusion movement that could unite poor and impacted communities across the country. Their name was a direct cry from the underside of history: The Poor People’s Campaign.
Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up this unfinished work to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is made up of people of all backgrounds, we are Black, Brown, White, Native, and Asian; we are old and young; we are Christian, Sikh, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim; we are people of faith and not of faith; we are people of all sexual orientations and gender identities; we are led by poor people and we are a cross-class movement; we are people of all abilities; and we live across this nation, from Alabama to Alaska, from Maine to California to Mississippi.
CALIFORNIA PPC: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/committee/california/
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS of DIGITAL MORAL 'MARCH':
Women' March
MoveOn
350.org
Code Pink
Greenpeace USA
The Climate Reality Project
Sunrise Movement
Children's Defense Fund
Bend the Arc
Center for Popular Democracy
Democratic Socialists of America
Future Coalition
Friends of the Earth
Health Gap Global Access Project
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
and numerous other religious, social justice, and environmental organizations
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/mobilizing-partners/
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
