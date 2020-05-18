top
SF SEIU 1021 PPE, Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining, Outsourcing & Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:29 PM
SEIU 1021 union activists and leaders speak out about the distribution of PPE masks by the local, top down concession bargaining and the outsourcing and privatization of public services to non-profits done secretly from the membership.
SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining, Outsourcing & Privatization Under Covid-19 Depression

Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Healthcare Vice Chair talk about the lack of transparency in the distribution by the union of PPE masks to the membership.

Many frontline workers are still without proper PPE two months after the virus has hit San Francisco frontline workers.

The also report on the secret top down concession bargaining that the leadership of SEIU 1021 are engaged in with city officials and the concern that they are already making major concessions.

Rank and file members at union meeting held by SEIU 1021 leadership according to Barros and Thornton have been top down preventing rank and file members from presenting their views at the meeting.

They also talk about past union give backs in healthcare and pensions that the SEIU leadership is already pushing without including the membership and rank and file elected leaders in the negotiations.

They report on the secret negotiations by SEIU 1021 leaders with Healthcare 360, a massive privately run non-profit that is siphoning off large number of public jobs to this "non-profit".

The SEIU 1021 officials are pushing privatization of public jobs to privately run "non-profit" agencies that pay workers 20 to 30% less in wages and benefits. There is also virtually no oversight of these agencies.

They report that SEIU Local 1021 rank and file elected leaders were lied to about the recruitment of these members into the union and have kept the contract with Healthcare 360 a secret from the union membership and chapter leaders.

This interview was done on 5/17/2020 by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer

Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession Bargaining
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2013/01/26/18730822.php?show_comments=1#18731083

WorkWeek
Pension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBP5I1EOB2I

Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChJC6874HY

"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21 On City "Consensus" Deal
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsEu4YlMnQI

"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpqWdnkOPlU

Bea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City Retirees
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YwRsERvPSU

Patrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWYQ9Mj594w

TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union Tops
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyrgzWRm52U

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
§Union Busting and Privatizer Sean Elsbernd
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:29 PM
Mayor London Breed's chief of staff Sean Elsbernd has a long record of attacking public workers benefits and conditions. He also has supported massive privatization of public services which is now going on in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
§Brenda Barros Has Opposed Concessions
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:29 PM
Brenda Barros, the SEIU. 1021 SF General Hospital chapter president is speaking out against secret concession bargaining going on the the staff and some leaders of SEIU 1021. They refuse to allow elected leaders to participate in bargaining that they are now working on for major concessions and givebacks.
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
§Privatization & Outsourcing Public Healthcare Jobs
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:29 PM
The SEIU 1021 leadership as well as SEIU statewide is making secret deals to "unionize" the privately run non-profit Healthcare 360 and shift public jobs to the non-profit which pays 30 to 40% less than public worker jobs. This is providing an incentive of the privatizer in the City and County of San Francisco to destroy public city and county jobs. They also have kept the contract agreement with Healthcare 360 a secret from the elected leaders of the SEIU 1021 local.
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
§Josie Mooney Is Now A High nStaff Consultant At SEIU 1021
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 18th, 2020 5:29 PM
Josie Mooney has a long history of concession bargaining for public workers at the SEIU. She was also a big supporter of the mergers of locals throughout Northern California pushed by Andy Stern and was sent to China to "educate" the Chinese unions on how to "organize". She is now on the staff of SEIU 1021 pushing more major concessions for SEIU 1021 SF City workers.
https://youtu.be/rgEF5Sz-g_I
Comparing CCSF Nurse Salaries to 360 Healthcare Nurse SalariesStop Union BustingMonday May 18th, 2020 7:50 PM
