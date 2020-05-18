SEIU 1021 union activists and leaders speak out about the distribution of PPE masks by the local, top down concession bargaining and the outsourcing and privatization of public services to non-profits done secretly from the membership.

SF SEIU 1021 Secret Top Down Concession Bargaining, Outsourcing & Privatization Under Covid-19 DepressionBrenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chapter Chair and Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF DPH Community Healthcare Vice Chair talk about the lack of transparency in the distribution by the union of PPE masks to the membership.Many frontline workers are still without proper PPE two months after the virus has hit San Francisco frontline workers.The also report on the secret top down concession bargaining that the leadership of SEIU 1021 are engaged in with city officials and the concern that they are already making major concessions.Rank and file members at union meeting held by SEIU 1021 leadership according to Barros and Thornton have been top down preventing rank and file members from presenting their views at the meeting.They also talk about past union give backs in healthcare and pensions that the SEIU leadership is already pushing without including the membership and rank and file elected leaders in the negotiations.They report on the secret negotiations by SEIU 1021 leaders with Healthcare 360, a massive privately run non-profit that is siphoning off large number of public jobs to this "non-profit".The SEIU 1021 officials are pushing privatization of public jobs to privately run "non-profit" agencies that pay workers 20 to 30% less in wages and benefits. There is also virtually no oversight of these agencies.They report that SEIU Local 1021 rank and file elected leaders were lied to about the recruitment of these members into the union and have kept the contract with Healthcare 360 a secret from the union membership and chapter leaders.This interview was done on 5/17/2020 by WorkWeek host Steve ZeltzerAdditional media:Challenge To SEIU 1021 Officials By Rank and File Leaders Against Concession BargainingWorkWeekPension "Reform" 101 and SEIU 1021Affect Of Prop C On SF Active City Workers By SEIU1021 Member Kathy Helton"How Our Union Got "Snookered" Lois Scott Past Pres IFPTE21 On City "Consensus" Deal"If You Are Over 30 Hit The Road" Sylvia Alvarez-Lynch On SF City WorkersBea Cardenas-Duncan On The Attack On SF City RetireesPatrick Monette-Shaw On The Real Facts Around SF Pension "Reform"TWU250A SF Muni MTA Operator Dorian Maxwell On Concessions, Prop C & Union TopsWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project