CITIZENS' CLIMATE LOBBY: Virtual Climate Conference 2020
THEME: A Community Stronger than COVID
Join CCL’s virtual conference to learn about the path ahead for climate change policy.
Two (2) Day Conference:
--Saturday, Jun 13, 2020, 10 AM - 2 PM PT (1 PM - 5 PM ET)
--Sunday, Jun 14, 2020, 10 AM - 12:30 PT (1 PM - 3:30 PM ET)
Cost: FREE
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/june-2020-virtual-conference-registration-104351967544
Event schedule/guide: https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference
Check out CCL's website for more information on both Day 1 & Day 2 and FAQ's:
https://citizensclimatelobby.org/2020-june-conference/
Day Two (2): Additional Seminars - Sunday, June 14th @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET
We’ve been grappling with some urgent and complicated challenges as a country. Later this year, we’ll have a presidential election. Meanwhile, urgent problems like climate change remain high in public awareness—but sometimes it feels like polarization is higher than ever, too. How will our government take action?
Each of these additional virtual seminars lasts two to two and a half hours, taking our volunteers deeper into the material than a standard conference breakout. When you register for the conference, you can choose to attend this additional session if you wish to.
You have a choice of four (choose one):
--Depolarizing Within presented by Braver Angels
https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4111/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Depolarizing%20Within%20presented%20by%20Braver%20Angels
--International Climate Policy Workshop
https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4112/Sunday%20Seminar:%20International%20Climate%20Policy%20Workshop
--All You Want to know About the Energy Innovation Act
https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4113/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Energy%20Innovation%20Act:%20Handling%20Challenging%20Questions
--Beyond Diversity: Fostering Belonging and Inclusion at CCL.
https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4114/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Beyond%20Diversity:%20Fostering%20Belonging%20and%20Inclusion%20at%20CCL
Space is limited.
Video Conferencing Tips
To improve audio/video quality, close all applications and other browser windows.
Learn how to view closed captions and adjust font sizes here:
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/115003498783-Viewing-Closed-Captions
If you have problems connecting, please contact our video and audio conference provider’s 24/7 support at 888-799-9666.
About Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)
CCL empowers everyday people to work with their community and their members of Congress on climate change solutions. Our supporters cover the political spectrum and work in more than 450 local chapters. Together, we’re building support for a national bipartisan solution to climate change.
