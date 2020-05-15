



THEME: A Community Stronger than COVID



Join CCL’s virtual conference to learn about the path ahead for climate change policy.



Two (2) Day Conference:

--Saturday, Jun 13, 2020, 10 AM - 2 PM PT (1 PM - 5 PM ET)

--Sunday, Jun 14, 2020, 10 AM - 12:30 PT (1 PM - 3:30 PM ET)



Cost: FREE



RSVP:



Event schedule/guide:



Check out CCL's website for more information on both Day 1 & Day 2 and FAQ's:

https://citizensclimatelobby.org/2020-june-conference/



ALSO: Day One (1)

___________________________________________________________



Day Two (2): Additional Seminars - Sunday, June 14th @ 10 AM PT/1 PM ET



We’ve been grappling with some urgent and complicated challenges as a country. Later this year, we’ll have a presidential election. Meanwhile, urgent problems like climate change remain high in public awareness—but sometimes it feels like polarization is higher than ever, too. How will our government take action?



Each of these additional virtual seminars lasts two to two and a half hours, taking our volunteers deeper into the material than a standard conference breakout. When you register for the conference, you can choose to attend this additional session if you wish to.



You have a choice of four (choose one):



--Depolarizing Within presented by Braver Angels



https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4111/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Depolarizing%20Within%20presented%20by%20Braver%20Angels



--International Climate Policy Workshop



https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4112/Sunday%20Seminar:%20International%20Climate%20Policy%20Workshop



--All You Want to know About the Energy Innovation Act



https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4113/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Energy%20Innovation%20Act:%20Handling%20Challenging%20Questions



--Beyond Diversity: Fostering Belonging and Inclusion at CCL.



https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference/schedule/4114/Sunday%20Seminar:%20Beyond%20Diversity:%20Fostering%20Belonging%20and%20Inclusion%20at%20CCL



Space is limited.



__________________________________________________________



Video Conferencing Tips



To improve audio/video quality, close all applications and other browser windows.



Learn how to view closed captions and adjust font sizes here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/115003498783-Viewing-Closed-Captions



If you have problems connecting, please contact our video and audio conference provider’s 24/7 support at 888-799-9666.

__________________________________________________________



About Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)



