



THEME: A Community Stronger than COVID



Join CCL’s virtual conference to learn about the path ahead for climate change policy.



Two (2) Day Conference:

--Saturday, Jun 13, 2020, 10 AM - 2 PM PT (1 PM - 5 PM ET)

--Sunday, Jun 14, 2020, 10 AM - 12:30 PT (1 PM - 3:30 PM ET)



Cost: FREE



RSVP:



Event schedule/guide:



Check out CCL's website for more information on both Day 1 & Day 2 and FAQ's:

https://citizensclimatelobby.org/2020-june-conference/

Virtual Climate Conference 2020



Day One (1): General Conference - Saturday, June 13th @ 10 AM PT / 1PM ET



2020 is a challenging year.



We’ve been grappling with some urgent and complicated challenges as a country. Later this year, we’ll have a presidential election. Meanwhile, urgent problems like climate change remain high in public awareness—but sometimes it feels like polarization is higher than ever, too. How will our government take action?



If you are able to help, your voice is needed.



--Get updated on the prospect of climate change action from members of Congress, journalists and other climate organizations.



--Get trained on how to engage your member of Congress and others in your community about climate change.



--Connect virtually with others from around the country who are concerned about climate change and working to get Congress to act on climate.



Join us via video or audio conference on Saturday, June 13th We will email a reminder to all registered attendees with login information days prior to the Conference.



You'll also be able to find details for joining for each session (including breakouts) within each session description on the Grenadine Event Guide mobile app or website:



https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/citizensclimate/en/2020juneconference

Day Two (2): Additional Seminars - Sunday, June 14th @ 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET



Each of these additional virtual seminars lasts two to two and a half hours, taking our volunteers deeper into the material than a standard conference breakout. When you register for the conference, you can choose to attend this additional session if you wish to.



You have a choice of four:



--Depolarizing Within presented by Braver Angels



--International Climate Policy Workshop



--All You Want to know About the Energy Innovation Act



--Beyond Diversity: Fostering Belonging and Inclusion at CCL.



Space is limited. Go to:

Video Conferencing Tips



To improve audio/video quality, close all applications and other browser windows.



Learn how to view closed captions and adjust font sizes here:

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/115003498783-Viewing-Closed-Captions



If you have problems connecting, please contact our video and audio conference provider’s 24/7 support at 1-888-799-9666.

ABOUT: Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)



