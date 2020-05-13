Dispatch from the Frontlines: Gender Inequality and COVID-19
Join us for a digital town hall with special guests Rep. Rashida Tlaib and
the We Demand More Coalition.
When: Wed. May 13, 2020 @ 3:30 PM PT (6:30 PM ET)
Where: Zoom or online livesream: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildProgress/
Women and families are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Women are risking their lives on the frontline to keep us safe and yet they are more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to be the caretakers at home, and in some cases, their rights are under direct attack.
For Wednesday's Town Hall we will have a Q&A with special guests Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and members of the We Demand More Coalition including Planned Parenthood, MomsRising.org, Mamás Con Poder, and UltraViolet to discuss how Congress must respond to gender inequalities in the time of COVID-19, how Rep. Tlaib’s Automatic Boost Act could help, and more!
RSVP to join via Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6915877475302/WN_2TrcWRAiSwOvJ_GtjS0sCQ
