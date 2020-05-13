top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/13/2020
Dispatch from the Frontlines: Gender Inequality and COVID-19 (CPCC)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 13
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCongressional Progressive Caucus Ctr & others
Location Details
Online livestream & Zoom
Dispatch from the Frontlines: Gender Inequality and COVID-19

Join us for a digital town hall with special guests Rep. Rashida Tlaib and
the We Demand More Coalition.

When: Wed. May 13, 2020 @ 3:30 PM PT (6:30 PM ET)

Where: Zoom or online livesream: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildProgress/

Women and families are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Women are risking their lives on the frontline to keep us safe and yet they are more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to be the caretakers at home, and in some cases, their rights are under direct attack.

For Wednesday's Town Hall we will have a Q&A with special guests Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and members of the We Demand More Coalition including Planned Parenthood, MomsRising.org, Mamás Con Poder, and UltraViolet to discuss how Congress must respond to gender inequalities in the time of COVID-19, how Rep. Tlaib’s Automatic Boost Act could help, and more!

RSVP to join via Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6915877475302/WN_2TrcWRAiSwOvJ_GtjS0sCQ
sm_rashida.jpg
original image (940x788)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildProgress/p...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 1:22 PM
§DIRECT LINK TO LIVESTREAM
by CPCC
Wednesday May 13th, 2020 3:36 PM
Congressional Progressive Caucus Center

Dispatch from the Frontlines: Gender Inequality and COVID-19

Direct link to livestream: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildProgress/videos/574885579898723/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 80.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code