From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Oakland has more COVID-19 cases than Fremont, Hayward and Livermore combined
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic
Oakland has more COVID-19 cases than Fremont, Hayward and Livermore combined
By Lynda Carson - May 6, 2020
Oakland — As local, state and federal government officials and businesses push to reopen the economy, numerous government officials are willing to sacrifice the lives of tens of thousands of people for the so-called economy. Click here, and see more links in comment section
Presently, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine, there are 3,753,112 known COVID-19 cases in the US, with over 73,000 known deaths. There may be many other cases and deaths they are not aware of.
Presently, Oakland has the most COVID-19 cases in Alameda County with 570 known cases as of May 6, 2020, and the numbers keep rising. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the estimated population of Oakland was 429,082 in July, 2018.
Oakland is one of the hot spots for the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic occurring in the Bay Area.
The combined estimated population of the cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore were 487,696 in July, of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and there were a total of 58,614 more people in the three cities than in Oakland at the time.
However, according to figures from the the Alameda County Health Department, as of May 6, 2020, Oakland has 570 known COVID-19 cases, compared to 536 known COVID-19 cases in the combined cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore, even though the three cities combined have 58,614 more people than the city of Oakland.
This means that Oakland has 34 more known cases of COVID-19 presently, than the combined known COVID-19 cases in the three cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore, even though Oakland has an estimated 58,614 fewer people than the cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore according to the U.S Census Bureau.
Or another way to look at it, Oakland has more COVID-19 cases in Alameda County than the combined number of known COVID-19 cases in the cities of Berkeley, Alameda, Albany, Dublin, Emeryville, Newark, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Union City, Castro Valley, Fairview and Sunol. Oakland has 570 known cases, and the other cities mentioned above have a total of 562 known cases of COVID-19 presently.
In comparison to Oakland that had a population of 429,082 in July, 2018, Fresno County had a population of 999,101 as of 2019, which is more than double the population of Oakland. Fresno County has more than twice the population of Oakland, but has only 777 known COVID-19 cases presently, compared to 570 known COVID-19 cases in Oakland.
Nearby Marin County had an estimated population of 258,826 in 2019, with 247 known COVID-19 cases as of 5/6/2020, compared to 570 known cases in Oakland presently.
In comparison in nearby San Francisco, it has 1,754 known COVID-cases as of May 6, 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, San Francisco had an estimated population of 883,305 in 2018.
Additionally, in nearby Contra Costa County there are presently 985 known cases of COVID-19, with a population of 1.154 million people as of 2019.
Whatever questions that people may have about the raging coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, they should ask themselves, their family, their friends, co-workers and loved ones, if they are willing to die for the economy.
See more information further below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Alameda County Known COVID-19 Cases:
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
Known COVID-19 cases in Oakland:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
>>>>>
>>>>>
Alameda County Cases by City/Jurisdiction as of may 6, 2020
Alameda County: 1863
Berkeley LHJ: 60
Alameda County LHJ: 1803
Under Investigation: 5
Known Homeless: <10
No Address (May Be Homeless): 15
Santa Rita Jail: 36
Alameda: 39
Albany: <10
Dublin: 26
Emeryville: <10
Fremont: 113
Hayward: 381
Livermore: 42
Newark: 61
Oakland: 570
Piedmont: 10
Pleasanton: 51
San Leandro: 106
Union City: 80
Eden Area MAC (Ashland, Cherryland, Hayward Acres, San Lorenzo): 151
Castro Valley MAC: 89
Fairview MAC: <10
Sunol: <10
Remainder of County: <10
>>>>>
>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 6, 2020
Oakland — As local, state and federal government officials and businesses push to reopen the economy, numerous government officials are willing to sacrifice the lives of tens of thousands of people for the so-called economy. Click here, and see more links in comment section
Presently, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine, there are 3,753,112 known COVID-19 cases in the US, with over 73,000 known deaths. There may be many other cases and deaths they are not aware of.
Presently, Oakland has the most COVID-19 cases in Alameda County with 570 known cases as of May 6, 2020, and the numbers keep rising. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the estimated population of Oakland was 429,082 in July, 2018.
Oakland is one of the hot spots for the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic occurring in the Bay Area.
The combined estimated population of the cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore were 487,696 in July, of 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and there were a total of 58,614 more people in the three cities than in Oakland at the time.
However, according to figures from the the Alameda County Health Department, as of May 6, 2020, Oakland has 570 known COVID-19 cases, compared to 536 known COVID-19 cases in the combined cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore, even though the three cities combined have 58,614 more people than the city of Oakland.
This means that Oakland has 34 more known cases of COVID-19 presently, than the combined known COVID-19 cases in the three cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore, even though Oakland has an estimated 58,614 fewer people than the cities of Fremont, Hayward, and Livermore according to the U.S Census Bureau.
Or another way to look at it, Oakland has more COVID-19 cases in Alameda County than the combined number of known COVID-19 cases in the cities of Berkeley, Alameda, Albany, Dublin, Emeryville, Newark, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Union City, Castro Valley, Fairview and Sunol. Oakland has 570 known cases, and the other cities mentioned above have a total of 562 known cases of COVID-19 presently.
In comparison to Oakland that had a population of 429,082 in July, 2018, Fresno County had a population of 999,101 as of 2019, which is more than double the population of Oakland. Fresno County has more than twice the population of Oakland, but has only 777 known COVID-19 cases presently, compared to 570 known COVID-19 cases in Oakland.
Nearby Marin County had an estimated population of 258,826 in 2019, with 247 known COVID-19 cases as of 5/6/2020, compared to 570 known cases in Oakland presently.
In comparison in nearby San Francisco, it has 1,754 known COVID-cases as of May 6, 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, San Francisco had an estimated population of 883,305 in 2018.
Additionally, in nearby Contra Costa County there are presently 985 known cases of COVID-19, with a population of 1.154 million people as of 2019.
Whatever questions that people may have about the raging coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, they should ask themselves, their family, their friends, co-workers and loved ones, if they are willing to die for the economy.
See more information further below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Alameda County Known COVID-19 Cases:
April 10 - Alameda County - 770 cases - 20 deaths
April 11 - Alameda County - 806 cases - 21 deaths
April 15 - Alameda County - 962 cases - 36 deaths
April 18 - Alameda County - 1,114 cases - 41 deaths
April 19 - Alameda County 1,164 cases - 42 deaths
April 20 - Alameda County 1,191 cases - 42 deaths
April 23 - Alameda County 1,239 cases - 43 deaths
April 24 - Alameda County 1,401 cases - 48 deaths
May 2 - Alameda County 1,705 cases - 63 deaths
May 6 - Alameda County 1,863 cases - 66 deaths
Known COVID-19 cases in Oakland:
April 8 - Oakland - 127 cases
April 10 - Oakland - 162 cases
April 11 - Oakland - 175 cases
April 12 - Oakland - 204 cases
April 15 - Oakland - 225 cases
April 18 - Oakland - 280 cases
April 19 - Oakland - 301 cases
April 20 - Oakland - 311 cases
April 24 - Oakland - 392 cases
May 2 - Oakland - 503 cases
May 6 - Oakland - 570 cases
>>>>>
>>>>>
Alameda County Cases by City/Jurisdiction as of may 6, 2020
Alameda County: 1863
Berkeley LHJ: 60
Alameda County LHJ: 1803
Under Investigation: 5
Known Homeless: <10
No Address (May Be Homeless): 15
Santa Rita Jail: 36
Alameda: 39
Albany: <10
Dublin: 26
Emeryville: <10
Fremont: 113
Hayward: 381
Livermore: 42
Newark: 61
Oakland: 570
Piedmont: 10
Pleasanton: 51
San Leandro: 106
Union City: 80
Eden Area MAC (Ashland, Cherryland, Hayward Acres, San Lorenzo): 151
Castro Valley MAC: 89
Fairview MAC: <10
Sunol: <10
Remainder of County: <10
>>>>>
>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network