Antioch official fired for suggesting COVID-19 should kill the old and weak
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic
By Lynda Carson - May 3, 2020
Last Friday evening, reportedly in a 5-0 vote by the Antioch City Council, Kenneth Ray Turnage Jr., the son of former inmate Kenneth Ray Turnage Sr., was fired from his position as chair of the Antioch Planning Commission for writing a Facebook posting suggesting that the coronavirus should kill the old and weak.
Comparing the impact of COVID-19 to a forest fire, reportedly Turnage Jr., wrote, “A forest fire will burn through and burn off all the dead trees, old trees, fallen brush and scrub shrub sucklings that drain the resources of the forest and causing it to be unhealthy,” he wrote. “What happens in a standard forest fire is all these portions of the forest are burned off turned into ash that fertilizes the ground. The nation and planet “would strengthen when this is all settled.”
Additionally, according to reports, Turnage Jr., wrote, “We would have significant loss of life, we would lose many elderly, that would reduce burdens in our defunct Social Security System, health care cost (once the wave subsided), make jobs available for others and it would also free up housing in which we are in dire need of,” he wrote. “We would lose a large portion of the people with immune and other health complications. I know it would be loved ones as well. But that would once again reduce our impact on medical, jobs, and housing.”
Reportedly, in 2015 the disgraced Kenneth Turnage Jr., was named as Antioch’s “Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement and Most Impact.”
The disgraced Kenneth Turnage Jr., is also a general contractor, and it appears that he and his family owns numerous properties.
Over 67,000 people in or country have died from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic so far, and numerous Republican government officials have suggested that people in our country should be willing to die for the economy. One can only wonder if this is the type of talk that occurred in Nazi Germany before, and during World War ll.
Below is a listing of comments that were reportedly read during the Special City Council meeting when the disgraced Kenneth Ray Turnage Jr., was fired from the Antioch Planning Commission, after refusing to resign.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
List of comments read at Antioch City Council meeting:
Two phone comments:
“You have no business holding any kind of office in the United States of America,” said Leslie, a member of the county Mental Health Commission.
Gary Walker said “I’m kind of embarrassed I’m calling in on something that’s negatively reflecting our city. I wasn’t able to read his Facebook post. But I read the letter that the mayor had asked him to resign. I do agree…I have heard of censorship, as well. But I do believe you should continue along the path you’re moving.” His comments were cut short due to the time limit.
Written comments were read next, most of which were in favor of removing Turnage from his position.
Mary Dunrose wrote that he “needs to be removed…for sociopathic world views. He believes all seniors should be dead. He’s a…lawsuit case waiting to happen. The council needs to remove…this abomination of a human being.”
Sal Sbranti wrote, “I have known Ken Turnage since I joined a service club in Antioch in 2015. We donated a TV for the senior center…Ken put it up. I know this man. I respect this man. I believe Monica, Joy and Lamar feel he is a threat if he gets elected. That’s why Monica, Joy and Lamar are trying to get rid of him.”
Ron Zaragoza wrote, “Society has become much too quick to demonize each other. I say we spend more time honestly…listening to each other peacefully.”
Jack Bruckman wrote, “Our chair of the planning commission doesn’t get to have it both ways. If I have to watch what I write for my job, so should he.”
Charleen Rednour wrote, “I am horrified…obviously this man believes in Nazi genocide.”
Beverly Knight wrote, “When I was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission I didn’t know to participate on boards and commissions for the City of Antioch you must give up your freedom of speech. Nor was I told the City of Antioch would scrutinize my social media posts. We do not represent the City of Antioch. We represent the community to the city. I believe you are infringing on his freedom of speech.”
“Once again, the City of Antioch is trying to punish a volunteer because they don’t agree with someone. While I don’t agree with what Mr. Turnage wrote…he was not writing as a city official. At least with Mr. Turnage you see what you get,” wrote one member of the public.
“Ken Turnage II is a very sick, despicable human being who needs counseling…send this mentally ill psychopath home, immediately,” wrote another member of the public who described herself as a senior.
“Mr. Turnage made clear he was not acting on behalf of the city,” wrote another. “City employees and representatives don’t leave their freedom of speech rights at the door.”
Manual Sidrian wrote, “I believe the agenda item is in retaliation to what Mr. Turnage said in a podcast, last month, regarding the homeless. We used to have a law, no loitering. Why can’t we use that same law for the homeless? We can help those who want help.”
Richard Miller wrote, “The coronavirus statements made by Mr. Turnage are reprehensible, uneducated. Please remove him from his post.”
George Matthews wrote, “Being a public official he has a duty to filter his personal opinion. But, I don’t believe he should be removed.”
Candace Ireland wrote, “Ken Turnage…is the only one who is doing anything to benefit the city
I can’t stand a single word that comes out of Lamar Thorpe’s mouth. But I don’t mount a smear campaign against him. (I have the utmost respect for Ken but none for you.”
Patrick Scott wrote, “I believe this action is totally unwarranted. Some of Mr. Turnage’s comments are politically incorrect. Rebuke him publicly. This is not a political or racial issue…that was presented in one council member’s statement.”
Michael Pohl wrote, “I do not agree with the removal of Mr. Turnage from the planning commission. Has the council provided any guideline? Will we start investigating all commissioners?”
Lucille Meinhardt wrote, “I’m asking you to preserve a person’s freedom of speech. His post is not racist or hate speech.”
Desiree Rushing wrote, “I am a first responder and respiratory therapist. My only response is…all lives matter.”
Joshua Young wrote, “Mr. Turnage has served the community greatly over the countless years. We live in a society in which everyone has the freedom of speech. It is your duty…to uphold the Constitution. No longer continue down this path of censorship. This is…politically motivated.”
Warren Lutz wrote, “I am confident the city council tonight will find Ken Turnage unfit and will remove him from the planning commission. I would urge you to go one step further. For 20 years he has been an outside contractor for Code Enforcement for the City of Antioch.” His comments were cut off due to time.
“What if I tell you one member on the council will have his own planet when he dies? Would you think that was extreme,” wrote another member of the public.
“If the commissioner was a city employee the council would be in violation of (state) law,” wrote another. “I do not agree with the commissioner’s comments. But, it did not rise to the level of violence against any group or individual.”
Nicole Sedano wrote, “Just because you don’t agree with someone’s opinion doesn’t give you the right to smear them. Monica Wilson, you should be ashamed of yourself. You deflect on others to hide the skeletons in your own closet. I believe you’re doing this because Mr. Turnage is going to run against you.”
Another wrote of “Ken Turnage enjoying white male privilege all his life” and the “exploited underclass.” “He should go forth to a hot spot and expose himself (to the virus).”
Mark Jordan wrote, “I have taken a pause before writing to you. I wish sincerely that Ken Turnage had taken a pause before making his Facebook post. I do not believe that you should remove Mr. Turnage from his position with the planning commission. A censure is more in order. Let us all rise above the moment of heated anger and outrage and allow ourselves a moment of pause. Censure is a more equitable resolution.”
“This is shameful and a black mark on Antioch. The world is watching. Please do the right thing,” wrote another member of the public.
“He has a right to make that statement. Leave him the h**l alone,” wrote one man.
Jenny Osgood wrote, “I find Ken Turnage’s comments…very troubling. Mr. Turnage needs to resign his position.”
“These kind of Malthusian Theory comments are dangerous,” wrote another member of the public.
A 78-year-old resident wrote, “Am I now expendable? Ken Turnage must resign, or we will become a laughingstock.”
“I believe he has watched Logan’s Run too many times,” wrote another person.
“While Mr. Turnage’s comments are protected as freedom of speech, they were really Hitlerish,” wrote one woman.
“Ken Turnage should be fired. He has shown disrespect for the elderly,” wrote another.
April Meyers wrote, “I am neither elderly nor weak. But I am immunocompromised…I take exception to anyone who thinks I’m expendable.”
Utah resident Melissa Marlow wrote, “The outrage I felt…was pretty hard to describe. This person cannot…be in any position. I would hope his neighbors run him out of town.”
“I am the mother of a son who is immunocompromised…to hear that Ken thinks his life is expendable…he’s not worthy of the office,” wrote another woman.
Mary Owen wrote, “Do Mr. Turnage’s comments…accurately represent the views of Antioch. We will be watching…and hope you do the right thing and remove this racist…”
Michael Gadams wrote, “Please do your best to take the politics out of your decision. I’m sure Ken regrets what he wrote in hindsight. Offer to send him to some class on leadership. To punish him in a public forum will be a loss for all of us. Kenny is a good man…his heart is in the right place.”
“We are not a herd. We are a community of families…” wrote one woman.
“His comments were clear. Do the right thing and fire him,” yet another woman wrote.
Robert Michael Jordan wrote, “If I were you, I’d be embarrassed to have Mr. Turnage on the Planning Commission. Remove…this harmful clod.”
“He should take the opportunity to apologize for his comments. The internet is forever,” wrote a man who claimed he was a senior.
Alma Townsend wrote, “What happened to freedom of speech? No need to take it out on Kenny”
Former Antioch School Board Member Dale Hudson wrote, “I’m so shocked to read the comments by Ken Turnage. I also thought what planning capacity does he have? It worked for Adolph Hitler for a few years. At the moment, I do not have confidence…in the City of Antioch. But it will be restored if you remove Ken Turnage.”
“You and your council should do the right thing and allow Ken Turnage to continue his service…(and end) this ignorant witch hunt,” one man wrote.
Mark Coates wrote, “Ken Turnage needs to go. I am 66 years old so, I guess I’m one of the people that needs to go. I think not.”
Christina Burton wrote, “He would make Adolph Hitler proud. Out with him.”
“Make Antioch a better place for everyone, except Ken Turnage,” wrote one man.
Ella Williams wrote, “I feel threatened by Mr. Turnage’s comments…I am appalled…there is so much hate in those comments.”
“I… disagree he should be removed from his position. I definitely did not see any racial undertone,” wrote one man. “I ask you to consider some lesser action.”
Former Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando called in and said, “I would just like to call a point of order. During normal council meetings…because this is a special meeting with no other things on the agenda. I would like to have the opportunity to read my comments because they are three minutes because there was no advanced notice.”
“Unfortunately, the decision…was made at the beginning of the meeting. We are not able to give him additional time,” said City Attorney Smith. “He is limited to a minute.”
“I’m shocked that we would limit free speech to one minute…I can’t believe we are at this point. Mr. Turnage made his comment as a personal perspective and never related it to the City of Antioch. Mr. Thorpe has pictures on his Facebook page…advocating for human trafficking and objectifying women. Are you going to be asking for his resignation? Let’s call this what it is a political attack on Mr. Turnage. A certain faction of the City Council are concerned that Mr. Turnage will get Ms. Wilson’s seat because in her two terms in office, she has done very little.”
“Should Kenny Turnage be removed from the planning commission for his comments? No. Should you comment about his Facebook post? Yes. Kenny Turnage is a good guy,” wrote another man.
“I think it’s horrible what you’re doing to Kenny. He said ‘let nature take it’s course’. I can’t wait until November. I hope he runs for mayor,” wrote one woman.
Two other people offered their one minute to speak to former police chief Allan Cantando.
“If you’re going to remove Ken Turnage, I want to remove Sean Wright for posting overly religious comments on his Facebook page,” wrote one member of the public.
Cecilia Perez wrote, “I felt compelled to write in. This conversation is not about free speech of the community’s opinion of Ken Turnage. This is about holding officials accountable. Removing him from this public post does not take away his ability to speak freely.”
