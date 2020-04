When: Press Conference on May Day, Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 10 AM



Where: Online via livestream



WMLA Facebook:



Coalition for Human Rights LA:

___________________________________________________________



On May Day's 20th Anniversary, we are ALL essential workers, and we applaud the immigrants and workers that keep this country going during this COVID-19 emergency.



We will especially recognize those staying at their posts while the rest of the country shelters in place: doctors, nurses, home health aides, teachers, grocery stockers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, field laborers. As we practice social distancing, we cheer and applaud the ones who risk their lives to help this country recover.



Press Conference:



At 10 a.m., we will proclaim our support for workers at a virtual live streamed press conference with May Day Coalition leaders and workers.



#ClapForWorkers / #PorraDeTrabajadores:



Then at 6 p.m., we want everyone in LA to lean out their windows, come to their balconies, and step out their doors to applaud all workers for 2 minutes and 20 seconds.



We are recruiting influencers, celebrities, and elected officials to join us, and we encourage everyone to post tagged videos of their #MayDay2020 #ClapForWorkers. Let's make sure they hear us everywhere in the city. It's going to be beautiful!



Spanish hashtags: #DiaDelTrabajador y #PorraDeTrabajadores.

___________________________________________________________



PARTNERS:



Women's March LA Foundation

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

InsightLA

Equality California

CAIR - Greater Los Angeles

UCLA Labor Center

Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA)

Party for Socialism and Liberation - Los Angeles

Morena Los Ángeles Ca. Comite Fuerza y Unidad

National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles (NLG-LA)

ACT LA: Alliance for Community Transit Los Angeles

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 8:04 PM