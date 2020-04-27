top
May Day: Digital Day of Action Honoring Essential Workers (Women's March & others)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March and others
Location Details
Online via livestream
MAY DAY: Digital Day of Action

When: Press Conference on May Day, Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 10 AM

Where: Online via livestream

WMLA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wmnsmarchla/

Coalition for Human Rights LA: https://www.facebook.com/chirlausa/
___________________________________________________________

On May Day's 20th Anniversary, we are ALL essential workers, and we applaud the immigrants and workers that keep this country going during this COVID-19 emergency.

We will especially recognize those staying at their posts while the rest of the country shelters in place: doctors, nurses, home health aides, teachers, grocery stockers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, field laborers. As we practice social distancing, we cheer and applaud the ones who risk their lives to help this country recover.

Press Conference:

At 10 a.m., we will proclaim our support for workers at a virtual live streamed press conference with May Day Coalition leaders and workers.

#ClapForWorkers / #PorraDeTrabajadores:

Then at 6 p.m., we want everyone in LA to lean out their windows, come to their balconies, and step out their doors to applaud all workers for 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

We are recruiting influencers, celebrities, and elected officials to join us, and we encourage everyone to post tagged videos of their #MayDay2020 #ClapForWorkers. Let's make sure they hear us everywhere in the city. It's going to be beautiful!

Spanish hashtags: #DiaDelTrabajador y #PorraDeTrabajadores.
___________________________________________________________

PARTNERS:

Women's March LA Foundation
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights
InsightLA
Equality California
CAIR - Greater Los Angeles
UCLA Labor Center
Central American Resource Center (CARECEN-LA)
Party for Socialism and Liberation - Los Angeles
Morena Los Ángeles Ca. Comite Fuerza y Unidad
National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles (NLG-LA)
ACT LA: Alliance for Community Transit Los Angeles
Promesa Boyle Heights
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2243810921...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 27th, 2020 8:04 PM
