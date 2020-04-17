Youth Spirit Artwork has a monthly Poetry Open Mic where we invite our youth and others in our community to participate in reading Poetry. Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, we have decided to move ASÉ: Poetry Open Mic online! We are excited to try our first Zoom Open Mic! Please join us from the comfort of your home. All are welcome to join and all are welcome to participate in the reading.
We have new features every month! This month, our featured poets are Nanette Deetz & J.J. Rush
ASÉ will be on
April 25, 2020, 6:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Please fill out this google form to REGISTER FOR ASÉ using the zoom link provided in the form.
https://forms.gle/nUzYPWi1QMQBkFCJ8
Youth Spirit Artworks thanks you for your continued support.
