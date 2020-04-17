

We have new features every month! This month, our featured poets are Nanette Deetz & J.J. Rush

ASÉ will be on

April 25, 2020, 6:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Please fill out this google form to REGISTER FOR ASÉ using the zoom link provided in the form.



https://forms.gle/nUzYPWi1QMQBkFCJ8



Youth Spirit Artworks thanks you for your continued support.

