Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
Front Line Advocates Speak Out About Homelessness Crisis and COVID-19 in Oakland
by Dave Id
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 9:09 PM
On April 9, homeless advocates held an online Town Hall to speak out about the crisis faced by Oakland's curbside communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100 people watched and/or participated. Questions from the media were taken at the end of main panel discussion.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (58.5MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 1:25:01)


Moderator: Talya Husbands-Hankin

Panelists: Yanna Johnson, Needa Bee, Candice Elder, Ale del Pinal, Vera Sloan, Michelle Bunker-Alberts, EmilyRose Johns


Please, donate to support our local curbside communities:

Love and Justice in the Streets
https://www.loveandjusticeinthestreets.com/support-our-work

The East Oakland Collective
https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjYzNDM

West Oakland Punks with Lunch
https://www.punkswithlunch.org/donate

The Village Oakland
https://www.paypal.me/thevillageinoakland
§Town Hall slides
by Dave Id
Thursday Apr 9th, 2020 9:09 PM
curbside-covid-oaklandtownhall_03-09-2020_slides.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (5.2MB)
