Front Line Advocates Speak Out About Homelessness Crisis and COVID-19 in Oakland
On April 9, homeless advocates held an online Town Hall to speak out about the crisis faced by Oakland's curbside communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100 people watched and/or participated. Questions from the media were taken at the end of main panel discussion.
Listen now:
(audio 1:25:01)
Moderator: Talya Husbands-Hankin
Panelists: Yanna Johnson, Needa Bee, Candice Elder, Ale del Pinal, Vera Sloan, Michelle Bunker-Alberts, EmilyRose Johns
Please, donate to support our local curbside communities:
Love and Justice in the Streets
https://www.loveandjusticeinthestreets.com/support-our-work
The East Oakland Collective
https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjYzNDM
West Oakland Punks with Lunch
https://www.punkswithlunch.org/donate
The Village Oakland
https://www.paypal.me/thevillageinoakland
