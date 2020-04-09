Front Line Advocates Speak Out About Homelessness Crisis and COVID-19 in Oakland by Dave Id

On April 9, homeless advocates held an online Town Hall to speak out about the crisis faced by Oakland's curbside communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100 people watched and/or participated. Questions from the media were taken at the end of main panel discussion.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/04/09/curbsidecommunities_covid-19_townhall_oakland_04-09-2020.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>