Oakland & Alameda County: Call Now to Demand Housing for Our Unsheltered Neighbors
Alameda County and the City of Oakland have millions of dollars in emergency funds available for COVID-19 relief efforts, yet they have NOT provided the emergency housing needed for the thousands of homeless residents residing in our communities.
Emergency Housing Needed NOW!
Without emergency housing, homeless residents of Oakland, 70% of whom are Black, will be at even higher risk of dying from COVID-19.
This is a grave racial and economic injustice.
It is also a grave health risk to every person in the county. Tell the Mayor, The Oakland City Council, and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors: Do whatever it takes to house every homeless resident now!
--------------------------------
Oakland Elected Officials
Mayor Schaaf: officeofthemayor [at] oaklandnet.com 510-238-3141
Council President Kaplan: atlarge [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7008
D1 - Dan Kalb, dkalb [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7001
D2 - Nikki Fortunato Bas, nfbas [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7002
D3 - Lynette McElhaney, lmcelhaney [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7003
D4 - Sheng Thao, district4 [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7004
D5 - Noel Gallo, ngallo [at] oaklandca.gov 510-238-7005
D6 - Loren Taylor, district6@oaklandca. gov 510-238-7006
D7 - Larry Reid , lreid [at] oaklandnet.com 510-238-7007
Alameda County Board of Supervisors
D1 - Scott Haggerty, scott.haggerty [at] acgov.org 510-272-6691
D2 - Richard Valle, richard.valle [at] acgov.org 510-272-6692
D3 - Wilma Chan, wilma.chan [at] acgov.org 510-272-6693
D4 - Nate Miley, nate.miley [at] acgov.org 510-272-6694
D5 - Keith Carson, keith.carson [at] acgov.org 510-272-6695
--------------------------------
Call & Email Script
Hi, my name is ______.
I urge you to provide hotel rooms and housing units immediately to all individuals and families who are living outdoors, in vehicles and in communal shelters.
I'm doing my part during this coronavirus public health disaster by sheltering in place and practicing distancing. But thousands of high-risk homeless residents are not able to do so.
70% of homeless residents in Oakland are Black and will be among the most likely to die during a COVID-19 surge. This is a grave injustice.
The health of some affects the health of us all.
Money and bureaucracy cannot be an excuse when lives are at stake. We must do whatever it takes to protect our community and house ever resident.
I urge you to act now.
