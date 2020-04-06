From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inspector General report backs statements made by protesting nurses in Oakland
Inspector General report backs statements made by protesting nurses in Oakland
By Lynda Carson - April 6, 2020
Oakland - On March 23, 2020, nurses from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United held a protest in front of Kaiser Permanente in Oakland. They protested against the lack of protective gear and weakening of standards by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) needed to protect them from getting sick during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the nation.
Earlier today, Christi Grimm, an Inspector General with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS), released an explosive report that backed recent statements made by protesting nurses in Oakland. A protest against the lack of protective gear known as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), that is desperately needed to protect the nurses while they are working in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on a ‘National Pulse Survey’ from March 23 — 27, of 2020, according to the key takeaway of the report: “Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges centered on testing and caring for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and keeping staff safe. Hospitals also reported substantial challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. Hospitals described specific challenges, mitigation strategies, and needs for assistance related to personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, staffing, supplies and durable equipment;maintaining or expanding facility capacity; and financial concerns.”
The report offers details about the following issues:
A) Severe Shortages of Testing Supplies and Extended Waits for Results
B) Widespread Shortages of PPE
C) Difficulty Maintaining Adequate Staffing and Supporting Staff
D) Difficulty Maintaining and Expanding Hospital Capacity to Treat Patients
E) Shortages of Critical Supplies, Materials, and Logistic Support
Additionally, the report has many other findings about other major issues that are affecting citizens across our nation at risk of sickness, and death from the coronavirus - COVID-19.
The report of the Inspector General totally contradicts the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s assertions that everything is just fine, in regards to how the Trump administration is handling the coronavirus pandemic. A pandemic that has been spreading across the nation faster than a wild fire.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
