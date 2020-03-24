California Nurses Association protest in Oakland against lack of protective gear tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 3:00 AM by Lynda Carson

Last Friday, I watched around 4 first responders from a fire truck in Oakland respond to the needs of someone that was hauled off to the hospital. I was shocked that the first responders were not wearing any protective gear or N95 respirators. Barely three days later, nurses from the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United held a protest Monday evening March 23, in front of Kaiser Permanente in Oakland. They protested against the lack of protective gear and weakening of standards by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) needed to protect them from getting sick during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the nation. I believe that the first responders from Oakland's Fire Department should have joined the nurses at their protest!