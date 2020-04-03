top
Toward A Complete Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy
Date Saturday April 04
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone916-346-3327
Location Details
MLK Library Sacramento
24th Street Bypass
Sacramento, CA. 95822
April 4 is a profound historical day in America. The Confederate Army retreated from the Capitol of Richmond in 1865 effectively marking the beginning of the end of chattel slavery throughout America. In Memphis, Tennessee April 4, 1968 the assignation of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. effectively began the end of the US Civil Rights Movement.

On April 4, 1968, the Sacramento City Council voted to name the MLK Memorial Library to honor his legacy and closed the evening sessions in his honor.

Globally, the civil cights icon Dr. Martin Luther Jr. will be remembered for his prophetic "I have been to the Mountiantop Message."

The next evening, according to the history books, King went out on the balcony and was standing near his room where a bullet struck him at 6:01 p.m. that evening in the face and severed his spinal cord.

Dr. King fell backward onto the balcony and was unconscious and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where doctors opened his chest, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, yet
Dr. King never regained consciousness and was pronounced died at 7:05 p.m.

Today, most singularly remember Dr. King as a dreamer, the scholastic record few consider, the nightmares ended with a singular assigns bullet in the ole Slavery Port City of Memphis, along the historic strategic Mississippi River.

The Golden Anniversary of the MLK Memorial Library will serve as a beacon preparing the underserved Meadowview Library Service District for a Renaissance.

International, National, State and Regional resources are poised to assist the long overdue remodel of the library utilizing "best practices" of an essential community resource.

If we recall April 4, throughout American History, then a higher priority will be given towards supporting the community efforts to honor the profound contributions by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while greatly enhancing the libraries offerings in seamless partnership with the Sacramento Regional Public Library Authority.

sm_img_3971.jpg
original image (1895x1605)
