



When: Wed. Apr 15 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)



Where: Online via Zoom

https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iZ6dWEaySQKwFGn9M2TGvA



Not all online meetings are created equal. Come learn best practices on how to create and facilitate online meeting spaces that are inclusive, effective and motivating. We will be covering both technological best practices (such as Zoom and Google Suites how-tos), along with facilitating best practices.



This webinar will also be held on Monday, Apr 13, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM in ET)

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/01/18832028.php Indivisible Activism Webinar: How to Facilitate Online Spaces that WorkWhen: Wed. Apr 15 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)Where: Online via ZoomNot all online meetings are created equal. Come learn best practices on how to create and facilitate online meeting spaces that are inclusive, effective and motivating. We will be covering both technological best practices (such as Zoom and Google Suites how-tos), along with facilitating best practices.This webinar will also be held on Monday, Apr 13, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM in ET) For more event information: https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/regist...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020 3:18 PM