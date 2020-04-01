Indivisible Activism Webinar: How to Facilitate Online Spaces that Work
When: Wed. Apr 15 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
https://indivisible.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iZ6dWEaySQKwFGn9M2TGvA
Not all online meetings are created equal. Come learn best practices on how to create and facilitate online meeting spaces that are inclusive, effective and motivating. We will be covering both technological best practices (such as Zoom and Google Suites how-tos), along with facilitating best practices.
This webinar will also be held on Monday, Apr 13, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM in ET)
