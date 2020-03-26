2020 Scenes from a Pandemic: Lockdown Pt. II by Palo Alto and Beyond

Photo credits as indicated go to: Wesley Chang, Ruth Robertson, Bob Shonkoff, and Teri Vershel. All for Pro Bono Photo. Top photo by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo.

Last weekend looked mighty different than unusual in the San Francisco Bay Area. On Saturday night March 21 in Palo Alto, the downtown was brightly lit, but streets, restaurants and bars were empty.



After Gov. Newsom announced a shelter-in-place order for the Bay Area effective March 17, public transit ridership was drastically reduced. Intersections normally bursting with traffic on both sides of the Bay are now empty.



On late Friday, March 20th Starbucks corporate announced it would close all cafes, limiting orders to delivery and drive-thru. In the city of Santa Clara cars formed a long line at the drive-thru near the Sunnyvale border.

Within days of statewide closure of the dining in option at restaurants, many establishments quickly produced professionally made signs announcing they remained open for take out and delivery. Outdoor dining areas, previously a popular option in the San Francisco area, were deserted, giving a ghostly appearance to once bustling shopping and dining districts.