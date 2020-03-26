top
2020 Scenes from a Pandemic: Lockdown Pt. II
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
Photo credits as indicated go to: Wesley Chang, Ruth Robertson, Bob Shonkoff, and Teri Vershel. All for Pro Bono Photo. Top photo by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo.
Part I of this story is at link below.
sm_tvershelsaturdaynight3-21-4193.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Last weekend looked mighty different than unusual in the San Francisco Bay Area. On Saturday night March 21 in Palo Alto, the downtown was brightly lit, but streets, restaurants and bars were empty.

After Gov. Newsom announced a shelter-in-place order for the Bay Area effective March 17, public transit ridership was drastically reduced. Intersections normally bursting with traffic on both sides of the Bay are now empty.

On late Friday, March 20th Starbucks corporate announced it would close all cafes, limiting orders to delivery and drive-thru. In the city of Santa Clara cars formed a long line at the drive-thru near the Sunnyvale border.
.
Within days of statewide closure of the dining in option at restaurants, many establishments quickly produced professionally made signs announcing they remained open for take out and delivery. Outdoor dining areas, previously a popular option in the San Francisco area, were deserted, giving a ghostly appearance to once bustling shopping and dining districts.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/03/...
§Starbucks still open but empty
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershel-starbucks.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
California Ave. Palo Alto
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§After dine-in Starbucks closed, a trip to Santa Clara for drive-thru
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
ruth_img_0665.jpg
Photo: Ruth Robertson, Pro Bono Photo
§One lone rider waits to board Caltrain
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershellonecaltrainrider-4259.jpg
original image (5688x3797)
Palo Alto
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Alma St. Palo Alto
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershelalmast-4263.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Near the train station and Palantir HQ. This road usually filled with cars, and during summer of 2019 with protesters marching on Palantir for its contracts with ICE.
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Take Out and Delivery Only at Burmese Restaurant
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershel-takeoutdeliverypa.jpg
original image (5909x3910)
Downtown Palo Alto.
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Normally Busy Intersection of El Camino and California Ave in Palo Alto
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershel-elcaminocalave.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Empty Apple Store University Ave.
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershel-empty_apple_store.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
On a weekend this downtown area would normally be teeming with shoppers in Palo Alto.
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Meanwhile across the Bay in Fremont...
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_wesleychangmissionblvd690_2020-03-19-1727-0a2a1596.jpg
original image (3064x2168)
Intersection of 680 and Mission Blvd, normally jammed up with autos, is very clear.
Photo by Wesley Chang, Pro Bono Photo
§Also in Fremont, a warning from Lucky's Grocery
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_wesleychangfremontlucky.jpg
original image (1900x2458)
Photo by Wesley Chang, Pro Bono Photo
§Monday March 23 Town and Country Shopping Village Palo Alto
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_tvershel-tandctakeoutonly.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Umbrellas stay closed, no communal dining.
Photo: Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo
§Pandemic Still Life
by Palo Alto and Beyond
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 3:51 AM
sm_bobshonkoffstilllife.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo
