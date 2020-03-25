2020 Scenes from a Pandemic: Lockdown Pt. I by San Francisco Bay Area

Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM

Please credit these Pro Bono Photo photographers as indicated:

Steve Disenhof, Mary Martin DeShaw, Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel.



Top Photo "East Bay Farmer's Market" by Mary Martin DeShaw.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the entire state of California to "stay at home" indefinitely as a means to suppress the spread of COVID-19.



Non-essential work, travel, and gatherings are banned. Residents are allowed outside for walks or exercise, as long as people practice social distancing. Many went to state and county beaches before it was clarified 6 days after the order came into effect that they are off limits.



Other states have began to issue their own coronavirus suppression orders, including New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. But the San Francisco Bay Area has its own "flavor" during this pandemic, as it does in times of less stress. These photos reveal some of the Bay Area's uniqueness.