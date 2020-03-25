From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
2020 Scenes from a Pandemic: Lockdown Pt. I
Please credit these Pro Bono Photo photographers as indicated:
Steve Disenhof, Mary Martin DeShaw, Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel.
Top Photo "East Bay Farmer's Market" by Mary Martin DeShaw.
Steve Disenhof, Mary Martin DeShaw, Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel.
Top Photo "East Bay Farmer's Market" by Mary Martin DeShaw.
Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the entire state of California to "stay at home" indefinitely as a means to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
Non-essential work, travel, and gatherings are banned. Residents are allowed outside for walks or exercise, as long as people practice social distancing. Many went to state and county beaches before it was clarified 6 days after the order came into effect that they are off limits.
Other states have began to issue their own coronavirus suppression orders, including New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. But the San Francisco Bay Area has its own "flavor" during this pandemic, as it does in times of less stress. These photos reveal some of the Bay Area's uniqueness.
Non-essential work, travel, and gatherings are banned. Residents are allowed outside for walks or exercise, as long as people practice social distancing. Many went to state and county beaches before it was clarified 6 days after the order came into effect that they are off limits.
Other states have began to issue their own coronavirus suppression orders, including New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. But the San Francisco Bay Area has its own "flavor" during this pandemic, as it does in times of less stress. These photos reveal some of the Bay Area's uniqueness.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network