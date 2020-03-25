top
2020 Scenes from a Pandemic: Lockdown Pt. I
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
Please credit these Pro Bono Photo photographers as indicated:
Steve Disenhof, Mary Martin DeShaw, Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel.

Top Photo "East Bay Farmer's Market" by Mary Martin DeShaw.
sm_farmersmarketikensingtonmmdesjaw3-22.jpg
original image (1338x1600)
Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the entire state of California to "stay at home" indefinitely as a means to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

Non-essential work, travel, and gatherings are banned. Residents are allowed outside for walks or exercise, as long as people practice social distancing. Many went to state and county beaches before it was clarified 6 days after the order came into effect that they are off limits.

Other states have began to issue their own coronavirus suppression orders, including New York, Connecticut, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. But the San Francisco Bay Area has its own "flavor" during this pandemic, as it does in times of less stress. These photos reveal some of the Bay Area's uniqueness.
§city park with warning sign, Belvedere
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_socialdistancingsignsteved.jpg
original image (1900x1425)
photo by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo
The city of Belvedere is in Marin County
§Surf fishing at Pescadero State Beach
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_josurffishingpescaderostatebeach3-19.jpg
original image (3333x2500)
Photo by Jack Owicki , Pro Bono Photo
On the first weekend after the lockdown was announced, people sought solace at state and county beaches in the Bay Area. On Monday March 23 officials ordered parks, recreation areas and beaches to close.
§Visiting Eye Doctor
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_a_visit_to_my_dr_monday_the_16th_rachel_podlishevsky2.jpg
original image (1157x2079)
Please credit the photographer, Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§March 20, Chestnut St. Take Out Says Keeping Clean and Carrying On (SF)
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_chestnutst._sf_032020_rachelp.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Please credit the photographer, Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Maiden Lane (SF)
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_maidenlane2_sf.jpg
original image (1346x2016)
Please credit the photographer, Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Steiner St. SF on March 20
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_steinerst._sf_032020_rachelp.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Please credit the photographer, Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Restaurant Makes Sure No One tries to dine-in
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_pandemic_7__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2250)
Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
§Everyone Seems to Be at Home in Berkeley
by San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 2:11 AM
sm_mmd_everyonehomeberk_0001.jpg
original image (1600x1004)
Please credit the photographer: Mary Martin DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo.
