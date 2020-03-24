top
Metro Publishing Inc., purchased East Bay Express
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 11:37 PM
According to San Jose Inside, which is supported by Metro Silicon Valley, and owned by Metro Publishing Inc. — Dan Pulcrano, Stephen Clark Buel the former owner of Telegraph Media / East Bay Express, continues as a contractor and editor during the transition.
Metro Publishing Inc., purchased East Bay Express

By Lynda Carson - March 24, 2020

Metro Publishing Inc., incorporated on 9/12/1983 and owned by Dan Pulcrano of San Jose, has purchased the East Bay Express for an undisclosed amount.

According to San Jose Inside, which is supported by Metro Silicon Valley, and owned by Metro Publishing Inc. — Dan Pulcrano, Stephen Clark Buel the former owner of Telegraph Media / East Bay Express, continues as a contractor and editor during the transition.

Reportedly in a quote by Stephen Buel, “These are obviously extraordinary times for independent publishers,” outgoing East Bay Express editor and publisher Stephen Buel said. “That Metro remains enthusiastic about our industry even amidst the unprecedented chaos of this moment in time shows the depth of Dan’s commitment to local businesses and independent journalism. The Express could not be in better hands.”

That remains to be seen.

According to Wikipedia, “Metro Newspapers also known as Metro Publishing is an American newspaper company based in San Jose, California. It publishes four free alternative weekly newspapers in Northern California: Metro Silicon Valley, Good Times, the Pacific Sun and the North Bay Bohemian; and three community newspapers: the Gilroy Dispatch, the Hollister Free Lance and the Morgan Hill Times. Together, the publications reach a weekly audience of about half a million people, according to The Media Audit.”

Additionally, according to San Jose Inside, “Anchored by the Metro Silicon Valley weekly, the group also includes the Santa Cruz Good Times, the North Bay Bohemian and the Pacific Sun, the nation’s longest publishing alt weekly. “The East Bay Express has for four decades been a bastion of great writing, distinguished investigative journalism and important cultural coverage,” Metro founder and CEO Dan Pulcrano said. “It fits perfectly with our strengths and mission to serve local communities in the greater Bay Area.”

Metro Silicon Valley has for three years in a row won the state’s top awards amongst weeklies for both Investigative Reporting and Arts & Entertainment Coverage. “We believe this combination offers readers the benefits that come with greater depth of editorial resources while providing local businesses unprecedented access to markets in local publications with strong reader loyalty,” Pulcrano said.”

Reportedly, back in January of 2019, the East Bay Express laid off one-third of its employees including award winning journalist Darwin BondGraham (winner of George Polk Award), after the Express lost a law suit filed by Terry Furry, who sued because he was illegally denied overtime pay.

Additionally according to the report, “Buel stepped down as publisher in July and announced he would sell the publication. His resignation came after admitting to taking down blog posts and using the N-word during a staff meeting, which prompted Rasilla and Kilat to quit. Rasilla and Kilat were hired back after Buel left the newsroom. Buel and his wife, Judith M. Gallman, also own Oakland Magazine, Alameda Magazine, the East Bay Monthly and Bay Woof.”

Robert Gammon has reportedly left the Express to work with the staff of state Senator Nancy Skinner.

East Bay Publishing LLC, (jurisdiction Delaware) is listed as still active with the California Secretary of State, was incorporated in 2007, and Stephen Buel is listed as the Agent for Service of Process.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

§Cristina Waters, contributing editor of Good Times, supported fascist
by Lynda Carson
Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 12:51 AM
Cristina Waters, contributing editor of Good Times, supported fascist

Note: Back on August 20th, 2017, it was Cristina Waters, contributing editor of Good Times, a Santa Cruz weekly owned by Metro Publishing Inc., and Dan Pulcrano, who attacked and criticized me for exposing restaurant owner Roger Grigsby for being a campaign contributor to KKK racist David Duke. National and worldwide media attention occurred after I exposed Roger Grigsby and Julius DeRoma as campaign contributors to KKK racist/fascist David Duke, and their business were boycotted and shut down as a result.

Unfortunately, Cristina Waters, contributing editor of Good Times, supported Roger Grigsby back then, and attacked me in the process.

(LC)

See links below…

Christina Waters

https://goodtimes.sc/author/christinawaters/

Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Thursday Aug 17th, 2017 9:57 PM

Click below…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/17/18801676.php?show_comments=1


Christina Waters
by --------------
Sunday Aug 20th, 2017 5:10 PM

From: Christina Waters

To: tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

Today at 3:39 PM

To: Lynda Carson -

Not sure who you are or what you hope to gain by ruining some careers - isn’t there enough fascism erupting in this country already,
without your adding more?

Christina Waters

Christina Waters, PhD

Contributing Editor
Good Times - Metro Newspapers

Roger Grigsby, David Duke

Click below for links…

https://tinyurl.com/wsyo36x

(Newsweek)

How Donating $500 to Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Caused This Minneapolis Bar to Shut Down

By Conor Gaffey On 9/3/17 at 12:15 PM EDT

Click below…

https://www.newsweek.com/david-duke-kkk-white-supremacists-minneapolis-659014

Julius DeRoma, David Duke

Click below for links…

https://tinyurl.com/srnc84o

