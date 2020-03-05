From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Labor & WorkersView other events for the week of 3/15/2020
|TDPS presents The Arsonists
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 15
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|UC Berkeley TDPS
|tdps [at] berkeley.edu
|Phone
|510-642-1677
|Location Details
|Durham Studio Theater, Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
|
UC Berkeley’s Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies presents:
THE ARSONISTS
By Max Frisch
Translated by Alistair Beaton
Directed by Patrick Russell
March 12–15, 2020
Durham Studio Theater, Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
In a nameless town. At an unknown time. A community is on edge as arsonists wreak havoc in the night, going door to door, setting homes ablaze. When the self-assured businessman Biedermann finds himself with the arsonists on his doorstep, will he be prepared for their cunning and coercive tactics?
As timeless as it is timely, Max Frisch’s cautionary comic parable on greed, apathy, and the power of persuasion has the urgency of a ticking time bomb.
Performances:
Thursday, March 12, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Friday, March 13, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 2020 — 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10–15
tdps.events/tickets
For more event information: http://tdps.events/arsonists
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 2:02 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network