UC Berkeley’s Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies presents:



THE ARSONISTS

By Max Frisch

Translated by Alistair Beaton

Directed by Patrick Russell



March 12–15, 2020

Durham Studio Theater, Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley



In a nameless town. At an unknown time. A community is on edge as arsonists wreak havoc in the night, going door to door, setting homes ablaze. When the self-assured businessman Biedermann finds himself with the arsonists on his doorstep, will he be prepared for their cunning and coercive tactics?



As timeless as it is timely, Max Frisch’s cautionary comic parable on greed, apathy, and the power of persuasion has the urgency of a ticking time bomb.



Performances:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 — 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13, 2020 — 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 2020 — 2 p.m.



Tickets: $10–15

tdps.events/tickets

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 2:02 PM