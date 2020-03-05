top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 3/15/2020
TDPS presents The Arsonists
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 15
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorUC Berkeley TDPS
Emailtdps [at] berkeley.edu
Phone510-642-1677
Location Details
Durham Studio Theater, Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley’s Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies presents:

THE ARSONISTS
By Max Frisch
Translated by Alistair Beaton
Directed by Patrick Russell

March 12–15, 2020
Durham Studio Theater, Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley

In a nameless town. At an unknown time. A community is on edge as arsonists wreak havoc in the night, going door to door, setting homes ablaze. When the self-assured businessman Biedermann finds himself with the arsonists on his doorstep, will he be prepared for their cunning and coercive tactics?

As timeless as it is timely, Max Frisch’s cautionary comic parable on greed, apathy, and the power of persuasion has the urgency of a ticking time bomb.

Performances:
Thursday, March 12, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Friday, March 13, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, 2020 — 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 2020 — 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10–15
tdps.events/tickets
sm_2020_arsonists_poster_square_simple_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (3375x3375)
For more event information: http://tdps.events/arsonists

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 2:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 194.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code