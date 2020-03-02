From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 3/14/2020
|Writers With Drinks featuring Mikki Kendall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Charlie Jane Anders
|Location Details
|The Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St.
|
Mikki Kendall, author of Hood Feminism and Amazons, Abolitions & Activists, comes to San Francisco's longest-running spoken word series. She's joined by Nancy Au, author of Spider Love Song. Also reading: Francesca Flores, author of the young-adult fantasy novel Diamond City, Stephen van Dyck, author of the memoir People I've Met From the Internet, and poet Miah Jeffra (The First Church of What's Happening.) Charlie Jane Anders hosts.
For more event information: http://www.writerswithdrinks.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 8:50 PM
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network