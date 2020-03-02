top
San Francisco | Racial Justice
Writers With Drinks featuring Mikki Kendall
Date Saturday March 14
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCharlie Jane Anders
Location Details
The Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St.
Mikki Kendall, author of Hood Feminism and Amazons, Abolitions & Activists, comes to San Francisco's longest-running spoken word series. She's joined by Nancy Au, author of Spider Love Song. Also reading: Francesca Flores, author of the young-adult fantasy novel Diamond City, Stephen van Dyck, author of the memoir People I've Met From the Internet, and poet Miah Jeffra (The First Church of What's Happening.) Charlie Jane Anders hosts.
For more event information: http://www.writerswithdrinks.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 8:50 PM
by Charlie Jane Anders Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 8:50 PM
http://www.writerswithdrinks.com
