Mikki Kendall, author of Hood Feminism and Amazons, Abolitions & Activists, comes to San Francisco's longest-running spoken word series. She's joined by Nancy Au, author of Spider Love Song. Also reading: Francesca Flores, author of the young-adult fantasy novel Diamond City, Stephen van Dyck, author of the memoir People I've Met From the Internet, and poet Miah Jeffra (The First Church of What's Happening.) Charlie Jane Anders hosts.

