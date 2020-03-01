From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Swing Left SF March General Meeting
|Wednesday March 11
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Meeting
|Swing Left San Francisco
|swingleftsanfrancisco [at] gmail.com
San Francisco Public Library Park Branch
1833 Page St, San Francisco, California 94117
Our guest speaker in March is Ann Ravel, the former chair of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), who will discuss the state of money in politics, her views on Citizens United, and the impact of money in politics and efforts to regulate it.
Don’t miss this opportunity to look behind the FEC’s regulatory curtain!
Please RSVP
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/slsf-marc...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 1st, 2020 3:44 PM
