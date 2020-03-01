top
San Francisco
Swing Left SF March General Meeting
Date Wednesday March 11
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSwing Left San Francisco
Emailswingleftsanfrancisco [at] gmail.com
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library Park Branch
1833 Page St, San Francisco, California 94117
Our guest speaker in March is Ann Ravel, the former chair of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), who will discuss the state of money in politics, her views on Citizens United, and the impact of money in politics and efforts to regulate it.

Don’t miss this opportunity to look behind the FEC’s regulatory curtain!

Please RSVP
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/slsf-marc...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 1st, 2020 3:44 PM
