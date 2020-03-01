About 80 grad students withheld Fall grades and, as of Feb 28, are out of a job next quarter. 54 had already received Spring appointments and were dismissed, and the rest simply won’t get hired (they received notice that they “will no longer be considered” for these appointments). But the fight isn’t over! More TAs will withhold Winter grades, and 559 grads have pledged to refuse TAships vacated by dismissed grads. Together, we win!

In response to this grave administrative escalation, we call for the cancellation of classes on Monday and for everyone to join us on the picket for a press conference at 9am. On Monday, we wear red for the future of higher ed. The strike continues. See you on the picket.

The picket will continue, everyday next week (Mar 2-6), 7:30am-5:30pm at the base of campus, with General Assemblies at 4:30pm! Check Twitter and Instagram for the latest strike info.

VOTE! The picket will continue on Tuesday, March 3, but will not interfere with anyone’s ability to vote. You can vote early in person this weekend (9am-5pm at locations on and off campus, see locations below). We will run voter taxis during the picket on Tuesday (call 806-478-2616). The campus will not be shut down but the picket must continue. We encourage you to cross the picket to vote; crossing the picket to vote or serve at the polls is not scabbing. Voter info page

Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers