The Cut-Outs: Molissa Fenley, Bob Holman, Keith Patchel
Date Saturday March 14
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorMills College Art Museum
Mills College Art Museum, Rothwell Theater
A cross-disciplinary performance featuring choreographer Molissa Fenley, poet Bob Holman and composer Keith Patchel, inspired by Henri Matisse’s pioneering paper cut-outs. Matisse described his approach to creating these colorful paper compositions as “drawing with scissors.” The performance will be accompanied by an exhibition of Cut Outs from Matisse’s Jazz Suite, from MCAM’s Print Collection, in Slide Space 123, curated by Mills College Studio Art students.
For more event information: https://mcam.mills.edu/events/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 12:07 PM
