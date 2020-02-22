Two groups have been raising funds to support the recall: Santa Cruz Together raised $131,153, and Santa Cruz United raised $45,255, out of the $176,408 in total raised through February 15. Additionally, Santa Cruz Together began 2019 with a balance of $29,528, which was left over from funds the group raised to fight Measure M and rent control in the City of Santa Cruz in 2018.
Two groups have been raising funds to oppose the recall: the Stop the Recalls group raised $28,466, and a group organized by Erica Aitken raised $2,618, out of the $31,804 in total raised through February 15.
Councilmember Chirs Krohn has not had an open campaign committee since 2017.
During the period of the recall campaign, Councilmember Drew Glover raised $2,873, through February 15. Additionally, Councilmember Glover's campaign began 2019 with a balance of $2,089, which was leftover from his campaign in 2018. During the recall campaign, Councilmember Glover was loaned $1,400 from the Stop the Recalls group, with financial documents showing Glover's campaign has paid back $1,300 of that loan.
Candidate Katherine Beiers made a $5,000 loan to kick-start her own campaign, and records show Candidate Renée Golder loaned her own campaign $1,700.
Current campiagn finance forms filed with the City of Santa Cruz can be found: here.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.