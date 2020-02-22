Two groups have been raising funds to support the recall: Santa Cruz Together raised $131,153, and Santa Cruz United raised $45,255, out of the $176,408 in total raised through February 15. Additionally, Santa Cruz Together began 2019 with a balance of $29,528, which was left over from funds the group raised to fight Measure M and rent control in the City of Santa Cruz in 2018.

Two groups have been raising funds to oppose the recall: the Stop the Recalls group raised $28,466, and a group organized by Erica Aitken raised $2,618, out of the $31,804 in total raised through February 15.

Councilmember Chirs Krohn has not had an open campaign committee since 2017.

During the period of the recall campaign, Councilmember Drew Glover raised $2,873, through February 15. Additionally, Councilmember Glover's campaign began 2019 with a balance of $2,089, which was leftover from his campaign in 2018. During the recall campaign, Councilmember Glover was loaned $1,400 from the Stop the Recalls group, with financial documents showing Glover's campaign has paid back $1,300 of that loan.

Candidate Katherine Beiers made a $5,000 loan to kick-start her own campaign, and records show Candidate Renée Golder loaned her own campaign $1,700.

Current campiagn finance forms filed with the City of Santa Cruz can be found: here.