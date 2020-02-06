List of Major Donations from Real Estate Interests to the Recall Campaign by Santa Cruz News Network

Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 1:49 PM

Financial documents filed with the City of Santa Cruz show that real estate interests donated $78,396 in major monetary contributions to the campaign to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover (see below list). The figure is drawn from those major contributors identified on 460 forms filed with the City who provided enough information to identify their motives for contributing, however there were likely many more contributors at all financial levels who profit from financial interests in real estate or property development who either did not disclose it, or donated under $100. The $78,396 figure means that at the very least, real estate interests were responsible for half of the $155,895 in total monetary contributions reported to the City by Santa Cruz United and Santa Cruz Together, the two organizations fundraising for the recall campaign. Real estate interests have also made significant contributions to the campaign of Renée Golder, who is running as a recall replacement candidate for Santa Cruz City Council (see below list). Golder has been endorsed by Santa Cruz United and has strong ties to the real estate industry herself; Golder owns and manages two rental properties, one of which is located in the City of Santa Cruz, and she has a real estate broker's licence. As of mid-January, Golder's campaign has raised nearly the same amount of cash as all of the other city council replacement candidates combined.

Real Estate Industry Contributions to Santa Cruz Together Made During the Recall Campaign



6/27/19 - $5,000 - Richard Moe, Developer, Soquel

6/27/19 - $8,500 - Karon Properties Trust, Real Estate Firm, Santa Cruz

7/30/19 - $150 - Chris Ferrante, Beach Street Inn Owner, Scotts Valley

7/22/19 - $2,500 - Peter and Krista Cook, Cook Realty, Santa Cruz

8/7/19 - $2,000 - Kenneth and Marcy Kohler, Landlords, Scotts Valley

8/13/19 - $200 - Wayne and Jo Shaffer, Shaffer Rentals, Real Estate Broker, Santa Cruz

8/13/19 - $300 - Linda Bailey, Realtor, Vanguard Realtors, Santa Cruz

8/13/19 - $400 - Robert Deacon, Realtor, Monterey Bay Properties, Capitola

8/20/19 - $3,000 - Rodriguez St. LLC, Real property investments LLC, Santa Cruz

8/19/19 - $1,000 - William Allanson, Allanson Insurance, Aptos

8/19/19 - $250 - Mira Meagher, Property Manager, Pacifica, CA

8/21/19 - $500 - Anderson Christie Inc., Real Estate Firm, Santa Cruz

8/27/19 - $100 - Sandra Locatelli, Locatelli Rentals, Santa Cruz

8/28/19 - $100 - Allan Dow, Property Manager, The Allan Dow Co., Santa Cruz

8/28/19 - $100 - Teresa Mendoza, Realtor, Sereno Group, Santa Cruz

8/28/19 - $100 - Larry Behman, Real Estate Investor, Soquel

8/28/19 - $100 - Larry Burnett, Corporate Realtor, Fortinet Inc., San Francisco

8/28/19 - $500 - Robert Williams, Property Manager, Williams Family Properties, Santa Cruz

8/28/19 - $500 - M.R. Kreb, Property Owner, Los Gatos, CA

8/28/19 - $1,000 - Louis Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse Building & Investment, Santa Cruz

9/3/19 - $100 - Rose Marie McNair, Realtor, McNair Real Properties, Capitola

9/3/19 - $100 - Monica Melrose, Bookeeper, Rittenhouse Building & Investment, Santa Cruz

9/3/19 - $500 - Bei-Scott Co. LLC, Soquel

9/3/19 - $2,500 - Lighthouse Realty Raymond St. LLC

9/5/19 - $100 - Paul H. Brown, Sales, Alterra Solar, Santa Cruz

9/5/19 - $100 - Deb Hoyt, Realtor, Hoyt and Hufford, Santa Cruz

9/5/19 - $500 - Walnut Avenue Properties LLC, Watsonville

9/5/19 - $2,500 - Ken Carlson, Real Estate Investor, Santa Cruz

9/9/19 - $100 - George Limperis, Realtor, Compass, San Francisco

9/9/19 - $100 - Charles Kaljian, Piedrazul Consulting, Santa Cruz

9/17/19 - $2,500 - Santa Cruz Seaside Company, Santa Cruz

9/17/19 - $500 - Paris Castle II LLC, Santa Cruz

9/19/19 - $100 - Karen Stuart, R & K Properties, Santa Cruz

9/19/19 - $500 - Soquel Avenue Apartments, Santa Cruz

10/3/19 - $100 - Celeste Faraola Perie, Realtor, Schooner Realty Inc., Santa Cruz

10/3/19 - $100 - Coralie Kind, Landlord, Santa Cruz

10/3/19 - $250 - Caren Spencer, Realtor, Monterey Bay Properties, Soquel

10/8/19 - $2,000 - Andrew Carson, Contractor, Boulder Creek

10/8/19 - $500 - Pestana Properties, San Jose, CA

10/23/19 - $1,000 - Krista Cook, Realtor, Cook Realty, Santa Cruz

10/23/19 - $5,000 - Walker St Properties LLC, Watsonville339000

10/28/19 - $1,000 - Louis Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse Building & Investment, Santa Cruz

11/8/19 - $1,000 - 2035 N Pacific Ave. LLC, Santa Cruz

12/17/19 - $1,000 - Richard Moe, Developer, Soquel

12/23/19 - $500 - John McKelvey, Architect, Santa Cruz

12/23/19 - $1,000 - Lynn Renshaw, Consultant, Santa Cruz

12/23/19 - $1,000 - Redbook Residential, Santa Cruz

12/31/19 - $2,000 - Dorothy Eller, Owner, Walter Eller Company, Santa Cruz

12/31/19 - $500 - Redwood Investment Group III ITF, Soquel

12/31/19 - $500 - Santa Cruz Riverfront Associates, Soquel

1/10/20 - $500 - David Plumlee, Real Estate Appraiser, Soquel

1/10/20 - $500 - Robert Stone, Landlord, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $1,000 - Hallie Richmond, Property Manager, Surf City Rentalls Inc., Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $1,000 - Krista Cook, Realtor, Cook Realty, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $5,000 - Karon Inc, Real Estate Firm, Santa Cruz

1/14/20 - $1,000 - Robert Williams, Property Manager, Williams Family Properties, Santa Cruz

1/22/20 - $3,000 - Santa Cruz Seaside Company, Santa Cruz

1/22/20 - $1,000 - Carle & Carle Properties, Santa Cruz

1/23/20 - $1,000 - Richard Moe, Developer, Soquel

1/27/20 - $1,000 - Carle & Carle Properties, Santa Cruz



Total = $68,950





Real Estate Industry Contributions to Santa Cruz United Made During the Recall Campaign



6/22/19 - $1,000 - David Plumlee, Real Estate Appraiser, Santa Cruz

6/24/19 - $100 - David Quesada, Quesada Construction Inc, Soquel

6/27/19 - $250 - Robert Stone, Landlord, Santa Cruz

6/28/19 - $250 - Don Reimann, Real Estate Consultant, Colliers International, Santa Cruz

7/7/19 - $50 - William Brooks, Realtor, Brooks Properties, Santa Cruz

7/17/19 - $250 - Ken Carlson, Real Estate Investor, Santa Cruz

7/26/19 - $200 - Ken Carlson, Real Estate Investor, Santa Cruz

9/9/29 - $4,000 - ACSM Inc, Construction, Phoenix, AZ

9/17/19 - $600 - Lynn Renshaw, Santa Cruz

9/30/19 - $250 - Connie Sheehan, Property Manager, Cypress Properties Inc, Palo Alto, CA

10/4/19 - $99 - F John LaBarba, Contractor, F John LaBarba Construction, Santa Cruz

10/7/19 - $1,000 - Walnut Avenue Properties LLC, Watsonville

10/21/19 - $1,000 - David Plumlee, Real Estate Appraiser, Santa Cruz

10/22/19 - $100 - William Brooks, Realtor, Brooks Properties, Santa Cruz

12/26/19 - $99 ($396 total for calendar year 2019) - F John LaBarba, Contractor, F John LaBarba Construction, Santa Cruz



Total = $9,446



* $68,950 in contributions to Santa Cruz Together + $9,446 in contributions to Santa Cruz United = $78,396 in total contributions to the recall campaign from real estate interests





Major Real Estate Industry Contributions to City Council Replacement Candidate Renée Golder ($400 contribution limit)



12/23/19 - $400 - Peter Cook, Realtor, Lighthouse Realty, Santa Cruz

12/23/19 - $400 - Krista Cook, Bookkeeper, Lighthouse Realty, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $250 - David Plumlee, Real Estate Appraiser, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $350 - Lynn Renshaw, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $200 - Stephen Karon, Real Estate Broker, Karon Properties, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $200 - Susan Karon, Property Manager, Karon Properties, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $250 - Wayne Shaffer, Realtor, Shaffer and Associates, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $250 - Jo Shaffer, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $100 - Kim Stoner, Construction Consultant, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $100 - Gretchen Bach, Realtor, Coldwell Banker, Santa Cruz

1/10/20 - $400 - Debra Wallace, Realtor, Karon Properties, Santa Cruz

1/13/20 - $200 - Thomas Powers, Mortage Consultant, Seabright Mortage, Santa Cruz

1/17/20 - $400 - Locust St. LLC, Santa Cruz

1/17/20 - $400 - Ken Carlson, Real Estate Investor, Santa Cruz

1/17/20 - $400 - Hallie Richmond, Real Estate Agent, Santa Cruz





Total Cash Contributions to Santa Cruz United

2019 - $39,607

January 1, 2020 to January 18, 2020 - $2,005



Total Cash Contributions to Santa Cruz Together

2019 - $100,580

January 1, 2020 to January 18, 2020 - $13,703



Total Cash Contributions to the Recall Campaign = $155,895





PLEASE NOTE: Contributions under $100 are not reflected on the above lists, and to determine a more precise total of contributions from the real estate industry, more research is necessary. There may be many other contributors to the recall campaign not included on this list who own rental properties or have some other financial interest in the real estate industry that were not disclosed on the 460 forms filed with the City. For reference, the 460 and 497 forms relevant to this article have been attached below.