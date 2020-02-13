From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tell Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook "Truth Matters" in Palo Alto
|Date
|Monday February 17
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|d. kattler
|dkattler11 [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Overpass in Palo Alto at Oregon Expressway/Embarcadero Road
|
Wake the ZUCK Up on President’s Day action--
***will create a “Truth Matters” human billboard on the Hwy 101 overpass in Palo Alto near Zuckerberg's home***
Monday, February 17, 10 AM
Overpass in Palo Alto at Oregon Expressway/Embarcadero Road
WHY: Mark Zuckerberg’s San Francisco Bay Area technology company, Facebook, refuses to take responsibility for lies, hate, and disinformation spread on its platform that could jeopardize the integrity of the 2020 elections. But local activists have launched a campaign to demand that Facebook change its ways.
While Twitter has banned political advertising altogether, Google has limited political ad targeting, and YouTube plans to remove misleading election-related content from its platform, Facebook has doubled down on Zuckerberg’s decision to allow politicians and political campaigns to blatantly lie in their advertisements. The company is also all too happy to profit from microtargeting that directs disinformation at vulnerable communities and is hidden from everyone else. Meanwhile, it’s trying to cover itself with a fig leaf of free speech.
At the President’s Day protests (at the same 10am time, one in San Francisco and one in Palo Alto) pro-democracy activists will tell Facebook that it should stop politicians from being able to “buy and lie” in their campaign advertising in 2020. And they will remind Zuckerberg that Truth Matters.
The President’s Day actions come on the heels of protests outside Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park on January 9th and 17th.
CONTACT:
To join in the Palo Alto protest contact: Debra Kattler, dkattler11 [at] gmail.com, 302-507-9147
For SF protest outside Zuckerberg's house visit:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/02/11/18830603.php
and contact andreabuffa2006 [at] gmail.com
For more event information: http://www.protestfacebook.org
