10:00 AM - 11:30 AM





This Presidents Day, we will gather outside Mark Zuckerberg's house near Dolores Park to let him know that we won't be quiet in the face of his company undermining our democracy.



We are not sure what billionaires brunch on, but let’s give him some food for thought and a piece of our minds. It will be fun. We will be loud. And we will bring plenty of democracy bagels for everybody who shows up with a sign or a noisemaker.



Why? Zuckerberg’s San Francisco Bay Area technology company -- Facebook -- refuses to take responsibility for lies, hate, and disinformation spread on its platform. This irresponsibility is alarming -- especially in light of the 2020 elections.



Facebook sells ads to U.S. politicians but imposes zero restrictions on lies and false claims and is happy to profit from micro-targeted advertising that’s being used to misinform, manipulate and incite hatred among vulnerable voters.



Facebook should recognize it has created a monster and stop politicians from being able to “buy and lie” in their campaign advertising in 2020. But don’t expect Facebook to let go of so much lucrative attention and influence without a fight. We are ready to fight and to wake the Zuck up!



Facebook should: Refuse political ads that lie, refuse to sell political ad microtargeting, and deny service to anyone seeking to disrupt the 2020 election.



Please join us on President's Day to "Wake the ZUCK up". Don’t let disinformation on Facebook ZUCK UP our next election.

To join our Palo Alto protest, email



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 11th, 2020 4:51 AM