INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY CELEBRATION in HAYWARD



Date and Time: Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: Hayward City Hall, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541



Cost: FREE



The Women's Vote 1920-2020



Join us for a celebration of women's achievements towards gender equality, women's rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and cultural changes over the past century, since American women got the right to vote in 1920.



Free Admission & Light Refreshments Served



Reservations encouraged - Space is limited



Program Schedule:



5:00 PM Doors Open/ Check-in begins 1st Floor Rotunda



5:15 PM - 6:30 PM Wine & International Buffet Reception



6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Program held in Council Chambers

• Welcome by Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday

• Featured Speakers (coming--check back at link)



Thanks to our Sponsors:



Alameda County Census

City of Hayward

Dining for Women

Hayward Ghazni Sister City Committee

Hayward Unified School District

League of Women Voters Eden Area

Soroptimist Int'l of the East Bay

American Association of University Women - Hayward Castro Valley Branch

