Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
International Women's Day 2020 Celebration in Hayward
Date Friday March 13
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorCity of Hayward, AAUW, and others
Location Details
Hayward City Hall, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY CELEBRATION in HAYWARD

Date and Time: Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Hayward City Hall, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541

Cost: FREE

The Women's Vote 1920-2020

Join us for a celebration of women's achievements towards gender equality, women's rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and cultural changes over the past century, since American women got the right to vote in 1920.

Free Admission & Light Refreshments Served

Reservations encouraged - Space is limited

Program Schedule:

5:00 PM Doors Open/ Check-in begins 1st Floor Rotunda

5:15 PM - 6:30 PM Wine & International Buffet Reception

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Program held in Council Chambers
• Welcome by Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday
• Featured Speakers (coming--check back at link)

Thanks to our Sponsors:

Alameda County Census
City of Hayward
Dining for Women
Hayward Ghazni Sister City Committee
Hayward Unified School District
League of Women Voters Eden Area
Soroptimist Int'l of the East Bay
American Association of University Women - Hayward Castro Valley Branch
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 11:51 AM
