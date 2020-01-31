View other events for the week of 3/13/2020
|International Women's Day 2020 Celebration in Hayward
|Date
|Friday March 13
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|City of Hayward, AAUW, and others
|Location Details
|Hayward City Hall, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541
|
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY CELEBRATION in HAYWARD
Date and Time: Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Hayward City Hall, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541
Cost: FREE
The Women's Vote 1920-2020
Join us for a celebration of women's achievements towards gender equality, women's rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and cultural changes over the past century, since American women got the right to vote in 1920.
Free Admission & Light Refreshments Served
Reservations encouraged - Space is limited
Program Schedule:
5:00 PM Doors Open/ Check-in begins 1st Floor Rotunda
5:15 PM - 6:30 PM Wine & International Buffet Reception
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Program held in Council Chambers
• Welcome by Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday
• Featured Speakers (coming--check back at link)
Thanks to our Sponsors:
Alameda County Census
City of Hayward
Dining for Women
Hayward Ghazni Sister City Committee
Hayward Unified School District
League of Women Voters Eden Area
Soroptimist Int'l of the East Bay
American Association of University Women - Hayward Castro Valley Branch
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...
