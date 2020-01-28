top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War | Racial Justice
Call for "No War but Class War" in San José on International Day of Action Pt II
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
See Pt. I photos at
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/28/18830119.php
sm_j24sjraza2.jpg
original image (3905x2208)
Photos by Bernie Bob Jung. Please credit the photographer.

At Saturday's International Day of Action for No War With Iran, demonstrators in San José displayed traditional messages like "We cannot Kill Our Way to Peace" and "Fund Human Needs Not Endless Wars."

Others signs spoke to recent world events like "Drone Attacks are War Crimes." One protester called for support of the Iranian uprising for democracy and secularism. Others called for the condemnation of the US killing of Iranian military commander Soleimani.

Speakers said that both Democrats and Republicans have blood on their hands for the policies in the Middle East and that the only way to stop further acts of aggression is for the American people to rise up and demand an end to the violence. From latinx activists came the banner "Raza Are Not Your Killing Machine" and a reggae fan quoted Bob Marley: “We Don’t Need No More Trouble What We Need is Love.”
§Pre-Printed and Hand Made
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjtop1.jpg
original image (1954x3490)
§Hand made ode to Bob Marley in front of City Hall
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjbobmarley.jpg
original image (3221x2363)
§"No War but Class War"
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_needthis.jpg
original image (3487x2229)
§We Cannot Kill Our Way to Peace
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjcannotkillwaytopeace.jpg
original image (2129x2281)
§Abolish ICE bag
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjabolishice.jpg
original image (3082x2816)
§Drone Attacks are War Crimes
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjcircle.jpg
original image (3886x2541)
§Code Pink Message
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjcp.jpg
original image (2178x3865)
§Support Iranian Uprising
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjsupportiranianuprising.jpg
original image (2420x2774)
§Democratic Socialists of America Marching Band
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM
sm_j25sjhorns.jpg
original image (2493x2419)
Party for Socialism and Liberation's pink sign condemns Pentagon assassination of Soleimani.
