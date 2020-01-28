Call for "No War but Class War" in San José on International Day of Action Pt II by R. Robertson

Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:02 AM



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/28/18830119.php See Pt. I photos at

Photos by Bernie Bob Jung. Please credit the photographer.



At Saturday's International Day of Action for No War With Iran, demonstrators in San José displayed traditional messages like "We cannot Kill Our Way to Peace" and "Fund Human Needs Not Endless Wars."



Others signs spoke to recent world events like "Drone Attacks are War Crimes." One protester called for support of the Iranian uprising for democracy and secularism. Others called for the condemnation of the US killing of Iranian military commander Soleimani.



Speakers said that both Democrats and Republicans have blood on their hands for the policies in the Middle East and that the only way to stop further acts of aggression is for the American people to rise up and demand an end to the violence. From latinx activists came the banner "Raza Are Not Your Killing Machine" and a reggae fan quoted Bob Marley: “We Don’t Need No More Trouble What We Need is Love.”

