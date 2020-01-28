From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War | Racial Justice
Call for "No War but Class War" in San José on International Day of Action Pt II
See Pt. I photos at
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/28/18830119.php
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/28/18830119.php
Photos by Bernie Bob Jung. Please credit the photographer.
At Saturday's International Day of Action for No War With Iran, demonstrators in San José displayed traditional messages like "We cannot Kill Our Way to Peace" and "Fund Human Needs Not Endless Wars."
Others signs spoke to recent world events like "Drone Attacks are War Crimes." One protester called for support of the Iranian uprising for democracy and secularism. Others called for the condemnation of the US killing of Iranian military commander Soleimani.
Speakers said that both Democrats and Republicans have blood on their hands for the policies in the Middle East and that the only way to stop further acts of aggression is for the American people to rise up and demand an end to the violence. From latinx activists came the banner "Raza Are Not Your Killing Machine" and a reggae fan quoted Bob Marley: “We Don’t Need No More Trouble What We Need is Love.”
At Saturday's International Day of Action for No War With Iran, demonstrators in San José displayed traditional messages like "We cannot Kill Our Way to Peace" and "Fund Human Needs Not Endless Wars."
Others signs spoke to recent world events like "Drone Attacks are War Crimes." One protester called for support of the Iranian uprising for democracy and secularism. Others called for the condemnation of the US killing of Iranian military commander Soleimani.
Speakers said that both Democrats and Republicans have blood on their hands for the policies in the Middle East and that the only way to stop further acts of aggression is for the American people to rise up and demand an end to the violence. From latinx activists came the banner "Raza Are Not Your Killing Machine" and a reggae fan quoted Bob Marley: “We Don’t Need No More Trouble What We Need is Love.”
§Pre-Printed and Hand Made
Party for Socialism and Liberation's pink sign condemns Pentagon assassination of Soleimani.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network