top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
Call for "No War but Class War" in San José on International Day of Action Pt I
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 3:13 AM
San José demonstrators broadcast their demands on an international day of action against war with Iran on January 25. Several hundred people with signs and banners met at City Hall for a brief program then marched through the historic downtown to the intersection of Story and King Roads where they rallied.
sm_j25sjbest.jpg
original image (2507x2230)
Photos by Bernie Bob Jung. Please credit the photographer.

Brown Berets with their signature "La Causa" yellow flag marched ahead of a bright blue banner displayed by the South Bay Anti-Imperialist Coalition. Many organizations and individuals displayed messages to show the world on a day of international action co-sponsored by CodePink and ANSWER. CodePink members came with a sign calling for global peace, while ANSWER volunteers hoisted placards reading "No Intervention in Iran."

The Party of Socialism and Liberation's printed message said “We Condemn the Pentagon’s Assassination of Iran’s Leaders” while a Veteran for Peace held a hand-made sign "No Blood for Oil, Not Theirs Not Ours."

Granny Essie of the San José Raging Grannies reminded young Americans of the consequences of a U.S. invasion with her sign "If they Bomb Iran You Can Get Drafted." Signs in Spanish included "Muerte Al Imperialismo" and "Imperio Yanqui Fuera del Medio Oriente."

While there were many signs like the one "All War is Bullshit" calling for an end to every war, one sign said "No War but Class War." This last slogan is widely used by diverse groups as a means of underlining the priority of class struggle above other political aims and as a general anti-militarist expression.


§Signs at Rally King and Story Roads
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 3:13 AM
sm_j25sjnowarbutclasswar.jpg
original image (3903x2276)
Including "No War but Class War"
https://sanjosepeace.org/a-statement-from-...
§You Can Be Drafted
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 3:13 AM
sm_j25sjessiewithsign.jpg
original image (2491x3137)
https://sanjosepeace.org/a-statement-from-...
§VFP
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 3:13 AM
sm_j25sjvfp.jpg
original image (2410x2471)
https://sanjosepeace.org/a-statement-from-...
§Yellow Flag Blue Banner
by R. Robertson Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 3:13 AM
sm_j25sjsecondphoto.jpg
original image (3762x2387)
https://sanjosepeace.org/a-statement-from-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code