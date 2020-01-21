From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Media Activism & Independent MediaView other events for the week of 1/23/2020
|San Francisco Election Forum with Special Guest Tim Redmond
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Hae Min Cho
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Public Library Park Branch
1833 Page St. San Francisco CA.
|
Tim Redmond, award-winning journalist and editor of 48hills.org, will be giving his assessment of all the local races. We will also be talking about several important local elections we may want to get involved in.
There are three judge seats, the DCCC, a State Senate race, CD-12, and five ballot initiatives.
Light refreshment will be served.
Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/PDASanFrancisco/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 6:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network