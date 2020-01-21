Tim Redmond, award-winning journalist and editor of 48hills.org, will be giving his assessment of all the local races. We will also be talking about several important local elections we may want to get involved in.

There are three judge seats, the DCCC, a State Senate race, CD-12, and five ballot initiatives.



Light refreshment will be served.

Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco





