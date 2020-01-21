top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Media Activism & Independent Media
San Francisco Election Forum with Special Guest Tim Redmond
Date Thursday January 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHae Min Cho
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library Park Branch
1833 Page St. San Francisco CA.
Tim Redmond, award-winning journalist and editor of 48hills.org, will be giving his assessment of all the local races. We will also be talking about several important local elections we may want to get involved in.
There are three judge seats, the DCCC, a State Senate race, CD-12, and five ballot initiatives.

Light refreshment will be served.
Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/PDASanFrancisco/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 6:05 PM
