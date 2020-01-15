City Council Votes 6-1 to Approve $235K SCPD Taser Purchase by Santa Cruz Police News

Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 7:40 PM

On January 14, the Santa Cruz City Council City Council Voted 6-1 to approve a $235K Taser purchase request from Santa Cruz Police to re-outfit the entire department with new Taser guns. (Video: Taser discussion from the January 14, 2020 Santa Cruz City Council meeting.)





