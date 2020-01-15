From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
City Council Votes 6-1 to Approve $235K SCPD Taser Purchase
On January 14, the Santa Cruz City Council City Council Voted 6-1 to approve a $235K Taser purchase request from Santa Cruz Police to re-outfit the entire department with new Taser guns. (Video: Taser discussion from the January 14, 2020 Santa Cruz City Council meeting.)
Councilmembers Watkins, Mathews, Brown, Glover, Vice-Mayor Meyers, and Mayor Cummings voted in favor of the $235K Taser purchase request without any changes.
Counclimember Krohn voted against the Taser request.
Background: SCPD's $235K Taser Purchase Request is Back on City Council's Agenda
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network