Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
City Council Votes 6-1 to Approve $235K SCPD Taser Purchase
by Santa Cruz Police News
Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 7:40 PM
On January 14, the Santa Cruz City Council City Council Voted 6-1 to approve a $235K Taser purchase request from Santa Cruz Police to re-outfit the entire department with new Taser guns. (Video: Taser discussion from the January 14, 2020 Santa Cruz City Council meeting.)
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (308.9MB) | Embed Video

Councilmembers Watkins, Mathews, Brown, Glover, Vice-Mayor Meyers, and Mayor Cummings voted in favor of the $235K Taser purchase request without any changes.

Counclimember Krohn voted against the Taser request.



Background: SCPD's $235K Taser Purchase Request is Back on City Council's Agenda

